Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times Washington guard Sayvia Sellers drives to the hoop while defended by Fresno State’s Ava Marr, center, and Millie Long on Wednesday in Seattle.

AREA SPORTS: PA’s Millie Long takes on No. 25 UW

Fresno State senior has Roughrider, Pirate roots

Peninsula group supports Millie Long vs. UW

SEATTLE — A solid contingent of North Olympic Peninsula basketball fans traveled to the University of Washington Wednesday night to watch former Peninsula College Pirate and Port Angeles High School star Millie Long and her Fresno State Bulldogs women’s basketball team battle the Huskies.

Long, a Fresno State (3-2) senior who leads her team in scoring at 10.6 points per game, steals with 3.6 and assists (2.8), played two years at Peninsula, in both soccer and basketball, before playing at Cal Poly Humboldt, University of Alaska Anchorage and now Fresno State.

She scored four points, with four steals, four rebounds and a pair of assists in the Bulldogs’ 61-43 loss to the No. 25 Huskies.

Long also greeted Port Angeles and Sequim fifth and sixth grade girls players who attended the game and played a scrimmage at halftime.

Food bank golf benefit

SEQUIM — All green, cart and range revenue plus Mulligan Money and canned food donations from The Cedars at Dungeness’ annual Ho! Ho! Ho! Holiday Scramble on Dec. 13 will be donated to the Sequim Food Bank.

“This event usually produces 100-plus players and is one of our marquee winter events,” Cedars head golf pro Garrett Smithson said.

“We will also be collecting Mulligan Money the morning of the event that will be added onto the green fee, cart and range revenue. Players will also be encouraged to bring canned, dry and non-perishable food.”

Holiday costumes are encouraged for the annual celebration.

The four-person scramble format tournament will open with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and is open to all skill levels with Handicap and Callaway divisions planned.

Entry fees are $85 for the public, $65 for a member/employee and include green fees, cart, range balls, a prize and a food voucher.

A $149 event rate is available at the 7 Cedars Hotel.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-HoHoHoScramble.

For more information, call 360-683-6344.

Turkey trot slated

Port Angeles — Registration is open for the annual Port Angeles Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. at Hollywood Beach.

The family-friendly 5- and 10-kilometer out-and-back event will support the Port Angeles Food Bank.

Each registration includes a commemorative medal and a long-sleeve race shirt.

Registration is $40 for both distances.

Participants also can boost their impact through donation-based discounts: a $50 donation to the food bank equals $10 off of race entry. A $100 donation equals a $20 discount, and a $200 donation provides free entry to the race.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-TurkeyTrot25.

The event is presented by the Port Angeles Marathon Association.

Peninsula Daily News

PREP BOWLING: PA’s Van Gordon makes history with college signing

