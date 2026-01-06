AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Winter Youth Bowling League at Laurel Lanes

PORT ANGELES — Laurel Lanes will host a Winter Youth Bowling League for ages 5–17 beginning Jan. 17.

The league runs for eight weeks at 10 a.m. Saturdays, ending March 14. There will be no league bowling on Feb. 14.

The Sequim VFW is generously sponsoring the league this year, significantly reducing the cost for bowlers.

The Bantam League, recommended for ages 5–8, costs $20. Bantam bowlers play two games each week with bumpers.

The Junior League, recommended for ages 9 and older, costs $30. Participants bowl three games each week without bumpers.

League fees include eight weeks of bowling, shoe rental and a USBC Youth Membership.

To learn more or sign up, visit laurellanesbowling.com/youth-league.

