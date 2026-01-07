AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Entries open for NODM Kids Medal

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic Discovery Marathon invites young artists from across the Olympic Peninsula to help design the official 2026 North Olympic Discovery Kids Marathon finisher medal through its annual Kids Medal Design Contest.

The contest is open to students from sixth grade and under, giving kids a unique opportunity to see their artwork transformed into a real medal that will be awarded to approximately 500 children on race day. The winning design will become the official 2026 Kids Marathon Medal, distributed at the finish line of the Kids Marathon on June 6 at the Port Angeles City Pier.

The Grand Prize winner will work directly with the NODM Race Director and Medal Design Team to refine and finalize their design. The winner will also receive a free entry into the 2026 Kids Marathon, along with a gift basket that includes a special certificate, water bottle and additional prizes. Second- through fifth-place winners will also receive free race entries and gift baskets

Judges are looking for creative, colorful designs that highlight running, fitness, kids, and scenes from the Olympic Discovery Trail. Simple designs are encouraged, as small details can be difficult to reproduce on a medal. Color is encouraged.

Completed entries must be mailed to NODM, PO BOX 431, Port Angeles, WA 98362, or emailed to nodm@nodm.com by Jan. 31.

The North Olympic Discovery Kids Marathon is a signature youth program that encourages kids to set running goals throughout the spring using mileage logs at school. On race weekend, participants complete the final 1.2 miles of their marathon, finishing under the same arch as adult marathoners will cross the following day.

For contest rules, entry details, and Kids Marathon registration information, people can visit www.nodm.com.

Peninsula Daily News

