ALL-OLYMPIC LEAGUE FOOTBALL: PA’s Flores, Sequim’s Schmadeke make first team in offense and defense

Schmadeke also named first team for special teams

Port Angeles’ Hunter Flores, left, and Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke, right, made the all-Olympic League first team for both defense and offense. Schmadeke was also named to the special teams first team as a kick returner. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News and Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

SEQUIM — Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke made the first team in three positions in the All-Olympic League football selections, while Port Angeles’ Hunter Flores made first team in two positions.

Sequim’s Andrew Keeler and Port Angeles’ Jude Wallace and Dylan Mann also made the first team.

Five Sequim players made the second team, while two Port Angeles players did.

Schmadeke made first team on offense as a wide receiver, on defense as a defensive back and on special teams as a kick returner. The Sequim senior had 1,215 all-purpose yards on offense and special teams with nine total touchdowns. On defense, he had 52 tackles, 10 passes broken up, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Flores made first team as an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman.

Wallace made first team as a wide receiver while Mann made first team as a linebacker.

Both Flores and Mann have received offers to play football at Pacific Lutheran University.

Keeler made the first team as a tight end for the Wolves.

Making the second team was Sequim running back Liam Wiker, wide receiver Malachi Hampton, defensive lineman Brayden Wopperer (a former Roughrider) and linebacker Aaron Golbeck. Keeler also made the second team as a special teams long snapper.

Making the second team for Port Angeles were Hunter’s twin brother River Flores as a offensive lineman and Lane Wilson as a defensive lineman.

Running back Chace Webster of Olympic, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, was named the league’s MVP.

Caden Atencio of North Mason, who had 1,584 yards rushing, was named the offensive MVP. Defensive end Wyndham Kochenash of Bainbridge was named the defensive MVP.

Winning sportsmanship awards were Ian Smithson of Port Angeles and Warren Nichols of Sequim.

Full All-Olympic League

League MVP — Chace Webster, Olympic.

Offensive MVP — Caden Atencio, North Mason.

Defensive MVP — Wyndham Kochenash, Bainbridge.

First Team Offense

Offensive Line — Hunter Flores, PA; Andrew LeBlance, Oly.; Matthew Grant, BI; Ryan Chaloupka, North Kitsap; Sawyer Williams, Oly.; Maurice Allen, Brem.

Quarterback — Danner Jones, NM.

Running Back — Kenneth Najera, Brem.; Marquise Allen, Brem.; Rowan Meek, BI.

Wide Receiver — Jude Wallace, PA; Zeke Schmadeke, Seq.; Cooper Anderson, NK; Heath Voegtin, BI.

Tight End — Andrew Keeler, Seq.; Luke Kilmer, Brem.

First Team Defense

Defensive line — Hunter Flores, PA; Brycen Williams, Oly.; Danner Jones, NM; Maurice Allen, Brem.; Ryan Chaloupka, NK; Rylo Retome, Brem.

Linebacker — Dylan Mann, PA, Caden Atencio, NM; Rashuan Webb, Oly.; Troy Maganda, NK; Zach Ausmeier, BI.

Defensive Back — Zeke Schmadeke, Seq.; Dillon McKay, Brem.; Gavin Wells, Oly.; Jonny Mack, Oly.; Max Fitzgerald, BI; Townsyn Walsh, NK.

First Team Special Teams

Kicker — Andrew Knott, NK.

Punter — Sam Patterson, BI.

Kick Returner — Schmadeke, Seq.

Long Snapper — Ethan Blue, NK.

Second Team Offense

Offensive Line — River Flores, PA; Dax Wyner, NK; Jason Veach, NM; Logan Wilkinson, Oly.; Mathew Arceo, Brem.; Radley Sumpter, NM; Will Schmidt, NM.

Running Back — Liam Wiker, Seq.; Kyree McGinty, NK.

Tight End — Caleb Kazas, Oly.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line — Lane Wilson, PA; Brayden Wopperer, Seq.; Logan Hudson, NM; Sawyer Williams, Oly.

Linebacker — Aron Golbeck, Seq.; Andrew Knott, NK; Robert Hickerson, NM; Tommy Swain, Oly.

Defensive Back — Evan Williams, NK; JJ Gillick, Oly.; Kalium Hunter, Brem.; Kyree McGinty, NK; Reid Shumaker, NM; Remi McFarlane, NM.

Second Team Special Teams

Kicker — Xavier Powell, NM.

Punter — Dillon McKay, Brem.

Long Snapper — Andrew Keeler, Seq.

Sportsmanship

Ian Smithson, PA; Warren Nichols, Seq.; Noah Weiss, BI; Logan Malnar, Brem.; Ethan Blue, NK; Xavier Powell, NM, Chris Nikolasen, Oly.