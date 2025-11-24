Port Angeles’ Hunter Flores, left, and Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke, right, made the all-Olympic League first team for both defense and offense. Schmadeke was also named to the special teams first team as a kick returner. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News and Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

Port Angeles’ Hunter Flores, left, and Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke, right, made the all-Olympic League first team for both defense and offense. Schmadeke was also named to the special teams first team as a kick returner. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News and Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

ALL-OLYMPIC LEAGUE FOOTBALL: PA’s Flores, Sequim’s Schmadeke make first team in offense and defense

Schmadeke also named first team for special teams

SEQUIM — Sequim’s Zeke Schmadeke made the first team in three positions in the All-Olympic League football selections, while Port Angeles’ Hunter Flores made first team in two positions.

Sequim’s Andrew Keeler and Port Angeles’ Jude Wallace and Dylan Mann also made the first team.

Five Sequim players made the second team, while two Port Angeles players did.

Schmadeke made first team on offense as a wide receiver, on defense as a defensive back and on special teams as a kick returner. The Sequim senior had 1,215 all-purpose yards on offense and special teams with nine total touchdowns. On defense, he had 52 tackles, 10 passes broken up, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Flores made first team as an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman.

Wallace made first team as a wide receiver while Mann made first team as a linebacker.

Both Flores and Mann have received offers to play football at Pacific Lutheran University.

Keeler made the first team as a tight end for the Wolves.

Making the second team was Sequim running back Liam Wiker, wide receiver Malachi Hampton, defensive lineman Brayden Wopperer (a former Roughrider) and linebacker Aaron Golbeck. Keeler also made the second team as a special teams long snapper.

Making the second team for Port Angeles were Hunter’s twin brother River Flores as a offensive lineman and Lane Wilson as a defensive lineman.

Running back Chace Webster of Olympic, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 38 touchdowns this season, was named the league’s MVP.

Caden Atencio of North Mason, who had 1,584 yards rushing, was named the offensive MVP. Defensive end Wyndham Kochenash of Bainbridge was named the defensive MVP.

Winning sportsmanship awards were Ian Smithson of Port Angeles and Warren Nichols of Sequim.

Full All-Olympic League

League MVP — Chace Webster, Olympic.

Offensive MVP — Caden Atencio, North Mason.

Defensive MVP — Wyndham Kochenash, Bainbridge.

First Team Offense

Offensive Line — Hunter Flores, PA; Andrew LeBlance, Oly.; Matthew Grant, BI; Ryan Chaloupka, North Kitsap; Sawyer Williams, Oly.; Maurice Allen, Brem.

Quarterback — Danner Jones, NM.

Running Back — Kenneth Najera, Brem.; Marquise Allen, Brem.; Rowan Meek, BI.

Wide Receiver — Jude Wallace, PA; Zeke Schmadeke, Seq.; Cooper Anderson, NK; Heath Voegtin, BI.

Tight End — Andrew Keeler, Seq.; Luke Kilmer, Brem.

First Team Defense

Defensive line — Hunter Flores, PA; Brycen Williams, Oly.; Danner Jones, NM; Maurice Allen, Brem.; Ryan Chaloupka, NK; Rylo Retome, Brem.

Linebacker — Dylan Mann, PA, Caden Atencio, NM; Rashuan Webb, Oly.; Troy Maganda, NK; Zach Ausmeier, BI.

Defensive Back — Zeke Schmadeke, Seq.; Dillon McKay, Brem.; Gavin Wells, Oly.; Jonny Mack, Oly.; Max Fitzgerald, BI; Townsyn Walsh, NK.

First Team Special Teams

Kicker — Andrew Knott, NK.

Punter — Sam Patterson, BI.

Kick Returner — Schmadeke, Seq.

Long Snapper — Ethan Blue, NK.

Second Team Offense

Offensive Line — River Flores, PA; Dax Wyner, NK; Jason Veach, NM; Logan Wilkinson, Oly.; Mathew Arceo, Brem.; Radley Sumpter, NM; Will Schmidt, NM.

Running Back — Liam Wiker, Seq.; Kyree McGinty, NK.

Tight End — Caleb Kazas, Oly.

Second Team Defense

Defensive Line — Lane Wilson, PA; Brayden Wopperer, Seq.; Logan Hudson, NM; Sawyer Williams, Oly.

Linebacker — Aron Golbeck, Seq.; Andrew Knott, NK; Robert Hickerson, NM; Tommy Swain, Oly.

Defensive Back — Evan Williams, NK; JJ Gillick, Oly.; Kalium Hunter, Brem.; Kyree McGinty, NK; Reid Shumaker, NM; Remi McFarlane, NM.

Second Team Special Teams

Kicker — Xavier Powell, NM.

Punter — Dillon McKay, Brem.

Long Snapper — Andrew Keeler, Seq.

Sportsmanship

Ian Smithson, PA; Warren Nichols, Seq.; Noah Weiss, BI; Logan Malnar, Brem.; Ethan Blue, NK; Xavier Powell, NM, Chris Nikolasen, Oly.

Previous
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer
Next
STATE 1B PLAYOFFS: (Updated) Big fourth quarter leads DeSales over Neah Bay

More in Sports

Port Angeles' Hunter Flores, left, and Sequim's Zeke Schmadeke, right, made the all-Olympic League first team for both defense and offense. Schmadeke was also named to the special teams first team as a kick returner. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News and Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
ALL-OLYMPIC LEAGUE FOOTBALL: PA’s Flores, Sequim’s Schmadeke make first team in offense and defense

Schmadeke also named first team for special teams

Port Angeles' Kenadie Ring competes against Sequim at Laurel Lanes on Monday, Ring bowled a 145 and 153 to help lead the Roughriders to a 7-0 win over the Wolves. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOWLING: Port Angeles bowlers cruise past Sequim

The Port Angeles girls bowling team got solid games… Continue reading

DeSales' Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback Cohen Wood before Neah Bay's Caleb Cummins tackles him during their 2025 their class 1B championship football quarterfinal at Walla Walla High School on Saturday. Neah Bay stayed close to DeSales until the fourth quarter when the Fighting Irish scored 22 straight points to win 58-24. Neah Bay finished its season with an 8-3 record. (Kezia Setyawan, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)
STATE 1B FOOTBALL: Neah Bay keeps it close until the fourth quarter

Kezia Setyawan/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin DeSales’ Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback… Continue reading

Peninsula College Pirates
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Smith’s 29 points, 15 rebounds leads Peninsula to first victory

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team got its first… Continue reading

Kody Williams poses with his family after signing a commitment to play baseball for Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. From left are brother Kyler Williams, father Josh Williams, Kody and mother Jenny Williams. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
COLLEGE SIGNING: Port Angeles’ Williams a man with a plan — signs to play baseball for Skagit Valley

Kody Williams knows what he wants and is determined… Continue reading

Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kennedy Rognlien, Port Angeles girls soccer

Port Angeles’ Kennedy Rognlien capped off her prep soccer career with a… Continue reading

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Green River pulls away from Peninsula College men in second half

The Peninsula College men got off to good starts in… Continue reading

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Port Angeles’ Gladfelter 11th at NAIA cross-country nationals

For the second straight year, Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter… Continue reading

DeSales' Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback Cohen Wood before Neah Bay's Caleb Cummins tackles him during their 2025 their class 1B championship football quarterfinal at Walla Walla High School on Saturday. Neah Bay stayed close to DeSales until the fourth quarter when the Fighting Irish scored 22 straight points to win 58-24. Neah Bay finished its season with an 8-3 record. (Kezia Setyawan, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)
STATE 1B PLAYOFFS: (Updated) Big fourth quarter leads DeSales over Neah Bay

The Neah Bay Red Devils played No. 1 seed… Continue reading

Peninsula College Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men begin season with pair of losses

The Peninsula College men’s basketball team began its 2025-26 season… Continue reading

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50 teams from as far away as Bainbridge and Everett. The tournament featured girls and boys from fourth through eighth grades playing games Saturday and Sunday at Port Angeles High School and Roosevelt and Stevens middle school gyms. Each division winner will have qualified for the state tournament in 2026. Here, Jack Jacobson, a Sequim Timberwolves seventh grader, drives around a player from Poulsbo. The Sequim Timberwolves won the game 50-25. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
LOCAL SPORTS: Hooping it up for the holidays in Port Angeles

Port Angeles hosted the Fall Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend with 50… Continue reading

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Sequim’s Addy Hoffman eyes the lane as she prepares to bowl during the Wolves’ match with North Mason at Laurel Lanes in Port Angeles on Monday.
New bowlers roll for Sequim team

North Olympic League football and volleyball all-league teams