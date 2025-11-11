ALL-LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL: Trio of Forks players make first team

Forks Spartans

FORKS — The Forks volleyball team cleaned up on the league awards with three first-teamers and Jenn LeDuke named coach of the year.

Making the Pacific 2B League first team were Forks’ Chloe Gaydeski, Karee Neel and Bailey Johnson.

Making the second team was Avery Dilley of Forks, while Kaylin Crowder and Fynlie Peters each made the honorable mention team.

Forks also won the league award for sportsmanship.

The Pacific 2B League MVP was Ava Baughter of Raymond-South Bend.

LeDuke led her team to a 10-6-1 record and a district postseason berth this season.

Full Pacific 2B League selections.

Coach of the Year: Jenn LeDuke, Forks; Nessa Lemalu, Chief Leschi.

First Team: Chloe Gaydeski, Forks; Karee Neel, Forks; Bailey Johnson, Forks; Kassie Koski, RSB; Jazmine Goldman, NB; Brooklynn Reither, NB.

Second Team: Avery Dilley, Forks; Sierra Stepp, RSB; Ava Pine-Isaksen, RSB; Macey Enlow, RSB; Macenzie Osborne, NB; Bella Minkiewitz-Ramirez, NB; Jamie Rupert, Ilwaco.

Honorable Mention: Forks — Kaylin Crowder, Fynlie Peters; Chief Leschi — Arica Wiley; Ilwaco — Madison Key, Jayden Patana, Sophia Bailey, Hannah Rupert; North Beach — Aleigha MacDonald, Elka Cox; RSB — Mayelin Torres-Quintana, Jordynn Sedy, Olivia White-Kelley.

