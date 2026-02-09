Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations will take place for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will occur at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville on Thursday evening, and operations will continue late Friday morning.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.

Body of missing person found in Sol Duc Valley
Sequim Free Clinic to celebrate 25th year

Jen Colmore, Sequim Food Bank’s community engagement coordinator, has been hired as the executive director. She will start in her new role after outgoing director Andra Smith starts as executive director of the Washington Food Coalition later this month. (Sequim Food Bank)
Sequim Food Bank hires new executive director

Sequim organization tabs engagement coordinator

Sara Nicholls, executive director of the Dungeness Valley Health and Wellness Clinic, also known as the Sequim Free Clinic, inspects food items that are free to any patient who needs them. Soroptimist International of Sequim sponsors the food pantry, she said. (Austin James)
Sequim Free Clinic to celebrate 25th year

Volunteer-driven nonprofit will reach quarter-century mark in October

Weekly flight operations scheduled

Field carrier landing practice operations will take place for aircraft… Continue reading

“Angel” Alleacya Boulia, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17, National Park Service officials said. Her rented vehicle was located Nov. 30 at the Sol Duc trailhead in Olympic National Park. (National Park Service)
Body of missing person found in Sol Duc Valley

Remains believed to be St. Louis woman

Dan Willis of Port Townsend, a docent at the Point Wilson Lighthouse at Fort Worden State Park, conducts a tour for interested visitors on Thursday. The lighthouse was built in 1878 when Congress approved $8,000 for the light and foghorns. Although the facility is still an active U.S. Coast Guard station, the equipment is monitored and operated remotely and no keepers are present. Regular tours on Saturdays and Sundays will resume in May. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Lighthouse tour

Dan Willis of Port Townsend, a docent at the Point Wilson Lighthouse… Continue reading

EMT Teresa DeRousie, center, was recognized for her long service to Clallam County Fire District 2. Presenting the award were Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Denton, left, and Chief Jake Patterson. (Clallam County Fire District 2)
Clallam 2 Fire Rescue hosts awards banquet

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue recognized career and volunteer members during… Continue reading

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam commissioners to discuss RV ordinance

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Construction set to begin on new marine life center in Port Angeles

Groundbreaking event scheduled for April 8 at Pebble Beach Park

A seal pops its head out of the water as a dory rower propels his craft in the calm waters of the Salish Sea. Whidbey Island is in the distance. Today’s high temperature is forecast to be in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies. Rain is set to return this weekend. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Rowing on the Strait

A seal pops its head out of the water as a dory… Continue reading

Fire protection may impact insurance rates

New protection class considers nuanced data

The view looking south from Hurricane Ridge, where variable winter weather has limited snow coverage and contributed to pauses in snow sports operations in recent weeks. (Washington’s National Park Fund)
Lack of snow has impact at Hurricane Ridge

Water equivalent well below average for February

Port Angeles secures grant to aid in salmon recovery

State Department of Commerce to provide city with $109,000