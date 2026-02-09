Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations will take place for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will occur at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville on Thursday evening, and operations will continue late Friday morning.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.