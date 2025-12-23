Tribe, Commerce sign new agreement

Deal to streamline grant process, official says

A new agreement will make it easier for the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe to apply for grants.

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal Chair W. Ron Allen signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) last month with the state Department of Commerce. The MOU removes administrative barriers, improves communications, implements culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures, according to a news release.

“It means that the Department of Commerce, on behalf of the tribes, has come to a fundamental agreement to work with the tribe with respect to their unique political relationship as a government,” Allen said. “Tribes will not waiver their sovereign immunity. These commitments recognize that status and improves the process of getting resources that the Legislature approves and the governor signs off on.”

Allen signed the agreement Nov. 20 in Seattle with Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn, according to the news release.

“The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe is honored to sign this MOU commitment between the State Department of Commerce and our Tribe,” Allen said in the release. “It exhibits the respectful government-to-government relationship and improved collaboration between our governments and advances our vision of a stronger state and tribal economy while respecting and upholding our sovereignty.”

The Department of Commerce has had a fairly good relationship with the tribes, Allen said, but the process to get funds in the past has been cumbersome.

“They had reimbursement programs so we had to spend the money and then get reimbursed, which is awkward because tribes don’t often have the money needed for projects,” Allen said. “This gets the money to tribes quicker with less bureaucratic challenges.”

The MOU with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe is the 12th such agreement Commerce has made with tribal governments, according to the news release, and there are plans for similar agreements to be signed with tribes within the state in 2026.

“We are glad to enter into this agreement with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe,” Nguyễn said in the news release. “We recognize Jamestown S’Klallam’s continued presence as the strong people of a strong sovereign nation and their invaluable contributions to our state history, economy and culture.”

The tribe has several upcoming projects which will benefit from the more streamlined process, Allen said. Those projects include alternative energy efforts, environmental protection projects, such as restoring rivers and tributaries, and an effort to bring in broadband.

“Commerce processes a lot of different grants for a lot of different purposes that are not always directly economic development but are related to economic development,” Allen said.

The Commerce department was very persistent in making this MOU happen, Allen said, adding that he’s very pleased with the leadership of the department.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Winter Welcoming Center has expanded hours

More in News

Joe McDonald, from Fort Worth, Texas, purchases a bag of Brussels sprouts from Red Dog Farm on Saturday, the last day of the Port Townsend Farmers Market in Uptown Port Townsend. The market will resume operations on the first Saturday in April 2026. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
End of season

Joe McDonald of Fort Worth, Texas, purchases a bag of Brussels sprouts… Continue reading

Clallam requests new court contracts

Sequim, PA to explore six-month agreements

Joshua and Cindy Sylvester’s brood includes five biological sons, two of whom are grown, a teen girl who needed a home, a 9-year-old whom they adopted through the Indian Child Welfare Act, and two younger children who came to them through kinship foster care. The couple asked that the teen girl and three younger children not be fully named. Shown from left to right are Azuriah Sylvester, Zishe Sylvester, Taylor S., “H” Sylvester, Joshua Sylvester (holding family dog Queso), “R,” Cindy Sylvester, Phin Sylvester, and “O.” (Cindy Sylvester)
Olympic Angels staff, volunteers provide help for foster families

Organization supports community through Love Box, Dare to Dream programs

Sequim City Council member Vicki Lowe participates in her last meeting on Dec. 8 after choosing not to run for a second term. (Barbara Hanna/City of Sequim)
Lowe honored for Sequim City Council service

Elected officials recall her inspiration, confidence

No flight operations scheduled this week

There will be no field carrier landing practice operations for… Continue reading

Art Director Aviela Maynard quality checks a mushroom glow puzzle. (Beckett Pintair)
Port Townsend puzzle-maker produces wide range

Christmas, art-history and niche puzzles all made from wood

Food programs updating services

Report: Peninsula sees need more than those statewide

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Port Orchard.
Randall bill to support military families passes both chambers

ANCHOR legislation would require 45-day relocation notification

x
Home Fund supports rent, utility assistance

St. Vincent de Paul helps more than 1,220 Sequim families

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards set to meet on Monday

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Hill Street in Port Angeles is closed due to a landslide. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Hill Street closed due to landslide

Hill Street is closed due to an active landslide.… Continue reading

Tippy Munger, an employee at Olympic Stationers on East Front Street in Port Angeles, puts out a welcoming display for holiday shoppers just outside the business’ door every day. She said several men have sat there waiting while their wives shop inside. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Holiday hijinks

Tippy Munger, an employee at Olympic Stationers on East Front Street in… Continue reading