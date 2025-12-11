State report shows clean audit of Port of Port Angeles finances

PORT ANGELES — State auditors issued a clean opinion and a clean federal compliance review for the Port of Port Angeles’ 2024 finances and grant spending this week as commissioners reviewed long-range strategic goals and heard updates on nearly $60 million in active grant-funded projects.

Melinda Seibert and Megan McFarlane of the state auditor’s office told commissioners on Tuesday the office is issuing an unmodified, or clean, opinion for the port’s performance audit, which covers Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2024.

Once the audit report is officially issued, it will be filed with the Federal Audit Clearinghouse.

For the federal portion of the audit, reviewers examined the port’s compliance with rules tied to the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Economic Adjustment Assistance Program, which accounted for about 97 percent of the port’s 2024 federal expenditures. Auditors found no concerns.

Performance audits of local and state agencies are posted on the auditor’s office website. To be notified when a report is published, go to tinyurl.com/5n6n345d.

Commissioners also reviewed the port’s 2026-2030 strategic plan, which is built around five pillars: operational excellence and service, thriving industry and job growth, stewardship of public resources, community leadership and collaboration, and modern infrastructure for the future.

“We have been working on making sure we underpin our mission, our vision and our values with the strategic pillars,” port CEO Paul Jarkiewicz said.

Each pillar is tied to specific goals, strategies and metrics aligned with seven overarching strategic goals: organization and culture, economic development, real estate and industrial land development, community outreach and development, waterfront and working waterfront, and airports and emergency management.

“This whole metric output of the strategic plan is not only for us to understand what the numbers look like, but also for us to pay attention to the port’s business lines,” Jarkiewicz said.

Commissioners discussed whether some measures — such as timber-harvest tracking — might be better handled by other agencies like the state Department of Natural Resources, but they agreed the data could support budgeting and advocacy.

Katharine Frazier, the port’s grants and government affairs manager, reported the agency is managing about $60 million in active grant-funded projects, including more than $48 million in federal, nearly $2 million in state and $1.8 million in county grants. Pending applications include a state Department of Ecology stormwater grant for the log yard and a state Department of Commerce Clean Energy Fund request for an airport microgrid study.

Frazier said the port also received $142,000 from the state Department of Transportation to help match FAA funding for Taxiway A rehabilitation at William R. Fairchild International Airport. An $850,000 federal appropriation for site work near Terminal 3 remains on hold pending action on the federal transportation and housing appropriations bill in Congress.

Looking ahead to the 2026 state capital budget, Frazier said the port’s top request is funding for a multi-user marine trades building, along with support for a replacement travel lift and progress on the Terminal 3 rehabilitation.

Lorie Fazio, director of operations at the Clallam Economic Development Council, briefed commissioners on its work. The EDC is one of the port’s core public partners, and the port is among its primary public funders.

Fazio reported strong participation in the APEX Accelerator government-contracting program, ongoing business recruitment and progress on regional economic initiatives. She said Jefferson County is shifting to create its own council, and the EDC’s remaining partners are reorganizing their shared advocacy as the Clallam Economic Alliance.

Meanwhile, commissioners unanimously approved $1,500 sponsorships to the Port Angeles and Sequim Bay yacht clubs for holiday events and decorations, and a $1,000 sponsorship for a Society of American Foresters conference in Forks in March.

Commissioners Steve Burke and Colleen McAleer were sworn into office after they won reelection in the Nov. 4 general election.

After meeting in executive session, commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding for a wastewater improvement project with the city of Port Angeles, Clallam County and the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe. They also agreed to move ahead with drafting letters on proposed changes to the city’s comprehensive plan, including issues related to no net loss, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe consultation and protection of industrial lands.

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.