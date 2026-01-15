Sequim City Council elects Anderson as mayor

Rachel Anderson.

Rachel Anderson.

SEQUIM — The Sequim City Council elected Rachel Anderson as mayor and Nicole Hartman as deputy mayor. Both are two-year terms that expire on Dec. 31, 2027.

The mayor presides at city council meetings and represents the city at ceremonial and intergovernmental meetings.

The deputy mayor presides in the mayor’s absence.

The elections were conducted at the city council meeting on Monday.

Anderson was appointed to the council in February 2021, elected in November 2021 and re-elected in 2025.

She currently serves on the Clallam Transit System board, the Peninsula Regional Transportation Planning Organization, the Housing Solutions Committee, the council’s Finance Committee, the Clallam County Economic Development Council, Clallam County Solid Waste Advisory Board and as the liaison to the Sister City Association and the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Anderson earned an advanced certificate of municipal leadership from the Association of Washington Cities in 2021.

Hartman was appointed to the council in April 2024. She was elected to a four-year term in November 2025.

Hartman serves on the council’s Finance Committee and as the Sequim Planning Commission liaison.

The Sequim City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The meetings are conducted in person and virtually via Teams.

City council agendas and minutes are posted at www.sequimwa.gov.

Nicole Hartman.

Nicole Hartman.

Previous
Let’s go fly a kite
Next
Going for a ride

More in News

A standup paddle boarder and his dog take advantage of mild temperatures and calm waters on Tuesday to go for a ride on Port Townsend Bay. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Going for a ride

A standup paddle boarder and his dog take advantage of mild temperatures… Continue reading

Port of Port Angeles seeking design team

Building intended for aerospace production

Olympic National Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs answers questions Wednesday during the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Red Lion Inn. (Emily Hanson/Peninsula Daily News)
Superintendent says national park had more than 3.6M visitors in ’25

Construction projects to affect amenities in ONP this summer

Northwest Maritime CEO to take six-month sabbatical

Northwest Maritime CEO Jake Beattie will take a planned… Continue reading

Rachel Anderson.
Sequim City Council elects Anderson as mayor

The Sequim City Council elected Rachel Anderson as mayor and… Continue reading

Wedner Klebanow uses both arms to control a kite at Fort Worden State Park on Sunday. She was with her father, Rick Klebanow, in 16 mph winds, strong enough for the kite to perform certain stunts. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Let’s go fly a kite

Wender Klebanow uses both arms to control a kite at Fort Worden… Continue reading

Port Townsend plans for street projects in 2026

Sales tax, grants to fund expanded effort

Dr. Evan Small.
Emergency department director says many factors drive wait times

Small: Repeated OMC violations didn’t involve issues with patient care

Nominations open for Sequim chamber awards

Nominations for 2025 Citizen of the Year and Emerging Leader… Continue reading

Finalists named for annual Port Angeles Community Awards

Finalists for the 2025 Port Angeles Community Awards have… Continue reading

Miki White, left, is among about 100 demonstrators who filled both sides of Lincoln Street on Saturday in front of the Clallam County Courthouse in Port Angeles. Many held signs denouncing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) after an agent shot and killed a Minnesota woman in her car last week. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
ICE protest

Miki White, left, is among about 100 demonstrators who filled both sides… Continue reading

Clallam mulling lodging tax funds

Seven entities could get share of $1.5 million