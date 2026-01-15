Sequim City Council elects Anderson as mayor

SEQUIM — The Sequim City Council elected Rachel Anderson as mayor and Nicole Hartman as deputy mayor. Both are two-year terms that expire on Dec. 31, 2027.

The mayor presides at city council meetings and represents the city at ceremonial and intergovernmental meetings.

The deputy mayor presides in the mayor’s absence.

The elections were conducted at the city council meeting on Monday.

Anderson was appointed to the council in February 2021, elected in November 2021 and re-elected in 2025.

She currently serves on the Clallam Transit System board, the Peninsula Regional Transportation Planning Organization, the Housing Solutions Committee, the council’s Finance Committee, the Clallam County Economic Development Council, Clallam County Solid Waste Advisory Board and as the liaison to the Sister City Association and the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Anderson earned an advanced certificate of municipal leadership from the Association of Washington Cities in 2021.

Hartman was appointed to the council in April 2024. She was elected to a four-year term in November 2025.

Hartman serves on the council’s Finance Committee and as the Sequim Planning Commission liaison.

The Sequim City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month. The meetings are conducted in person and virtually via Teams.

City council agendas and minutes are posted at www.sequimwa.gov.