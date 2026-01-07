Port Townsend Police Department joins program to fund immediate needs

Donations would allow officers to purchase meals, blankets, gas

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Police Department has partnered with nonprofit BlueBridge Alliance, inviting residents to support officers as they offer help to the community’s most vulnerable.

“We, as a police department, solicit donations from community members, from businesses, to help us with this,” said Deputy Chief Kamal Sharif at Monday’s city council meeting.

Sharif was sworn into his new role as deputy chief Monday night.

The department has already raised $6,500 for the program, which is being matched with $2,500 from BlueBridge Alliance, Sharif said.

BlueBridge Alliance co-founder and CEO Brian Spraklen wrote in an email that the new partnership is designed to give officers a way to provide immediate, on-the-spot assistance to people in crisis.

The program enables officers to forego delays tied to funding or paperwork.

Officers are issued cards connected to a community-supported fund, allowing them to address basic needs such as food, fuel or temporary shelter.

In November, officers committed to a no-shave November wherein they grew out their mustaches in an effort to raise funds, then donated them to the program, Sharif said.

BlueBridge provides debit-style scan cards to the department. Officers, including the department’s navigators, receive the cards.

While BlueBridge is the account owner, the PTPD would manage the account.

“As one of the managers of the program, I assign a dollar amount to each officer for them to use,” Sharif said.

Individuals interacting with law enforcement often may be contending with difficult circumstances or mental health struggles.

Sharif said he’s observed PTPD officers interfacing with those scenarios.

“While they’re doing that, the individual talks about being wet, hungry and needing a blanket,” Sharif said. “That officer can use that card to buy that individual a meal, a blanket. That’s what the program is in essence for.”

Offering another example, Sharif said an officer could use their card to purchase gasoline for an individual who may be stranded with their vehicle.

Spraklen said the program is built around accountability, requiring officers to upload receipts and brief field notes for each use, creating a record of how funds are spent while reducing administrative burden on officers.

The program is not oriented toward ongoing benefits for individuals, Sharif said.

“It’s more of a one-time use,” Sharif said.

The card also can be used for one-time gifts, around Christmas time, for example, Sharif said.

Those interested in donating or viewing the donation portal can visit bluebridgealliance.org/porttownsendwapd. The portal allows for one-time or monthly donations.

Sharif learned about the program at a conference last year. After seeing a representative present on the program, Sharif said he immediately approached him and inquired about how to enroll.

BlueBridge Alliance’s website lists 53 Washington law enforcement agencies participating in the program, including PTPD and Port Angeles Police Department, which isn’t yet live but currently going through the process, Spraklen said.

________

Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by email at elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
It’s a girl!

More in News

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from Quimper Mercantile in downtown Port Townsend, underwent exterior demolition on Monday to clear the lot for a 50-room hotel to be built by BJC Group of Port Orchard. Interior demolition started last week and the site should to be cleared in about a week and a half. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Building demolition

The Sanderling Building, a vacant office building on Water Street across from… Continue reading

Clallam County fees are updated

Community Development costs reviewed annually

Port Townsend Police Department joins program to fund immediate needs

Donations would allow officers to purchase meals, blankets, gas

Listening session set for input on new Hurricane Ridge lodge

Public invited to bring questions, photos from past visits to building

No injuries reported after semi trailer rolls into ditch

The trailer of a semi-truck rolled into the westbound ditch,… Continue reading

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, the first baby born on the North Olympic Peninsula in 2026. Helen weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and has three siblings ages 9, 5 and 1. Matiase-Pablo, who speaks three languages, said she migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
It’s a girl!

Raquel Matiase-Pablo and Ruben Rameriz of Forks welcomed Helen into the world… Continue reading

Peninsula flu and RSV cases both on rise, following a statewide trend

Health officer says change to federal schedule ‘concerning’

Mark Ozias.
Clallam County commissioner to travel to Washington, D.C.

Mark Ozias to participate in annual conference

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass along Sims Way on Saturday in the first rally of 2026. The group was called to action in protest of the U.S. government and Donald Trump ousting the president of Venezuela overnight. Gina McMather, second from the right, a member of the Indivisible leadership team, led the pop-up rally. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Venezuela protest

Members of Port Townsend Indivisible, a political protest group, begin to amass… Continue reading

North Olympic Library System staff report that construction funds for the renovation and expansion of the Sequim Library will mostly come from timber revenue via state forest trust lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim library to open in 2026

Timber revenues help fund construction

Joan Butler receives a sweet drink as a gift during her 100th birthday party on Dec. 19 at Diamond Point. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Diamond Point woman celebrates 100th birthday

Butler’s keys to longevity: Keep moving, don’t smoke

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading