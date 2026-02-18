Port Townsend Food Co-op awards nearly $84K in grant funding

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Food Co-op has announced $83,844 in grants from its Farmer Fund to 13 Jefferson County farms.

The fund invests in critical farm infrastructure, equipment and regenerative food system projects to strengthen Jefferson County’s rural food economy and nourish the community.

The fund is supported by round-up donations at the cash register from the Co-op’s shoppers and member-owners.

“Supporting local producers isn’t just about food, it’s about resilience, relationships and shared stewardship of our agricultural landscape,” said Kenna Eaton, the Co-op’s general manager. “Every donation at the register turns compassion into capacity for the farms that feed us.”

The Co-op’s Community Engagement Committee received 27 applications requesting grants of $950 to $30,000.

Following an objective scoring process, the committee awarded five full grants and eight partial grants.

Projects range from infrastructure upgrades and equipment purchases to collaborative initiatives that increase food access, production capacity and long-term sustainability.

“Choosing recipients is no easy task,” said Andrea Stafford, the Co-op’s marketing director. “Every application represents a farm working hard to provide food for our community, and we take our responsibility seriously. Through rigorous discussion and a scoring process, we aim to distribute funds in a way that maximizes impact.”

The 2026 Farmer Fund grant recipients are:

• Glendale Farm, a historic multi-tenant farm in the Chimacum Valley, will use the grant to secure a shared cold storage unit at the farm.

• Goosefoot Farm, a free food farm growing vegetables, herbs and flowers in Chimacum. The grant will pay for a walk-behind tractor that will improve essential farm operations while protecting soil health and increasing efficiency.

• Chimalow Produce, which grows nutrient-dense vegetables, herbs and fruit, will use the grant to help it purchase a power harrow to enhance the efficiency, consistency and environmental sustainability of its production systems.

• Up Hill Farmers, a micro-farm raising small livestock, specializing in at-risk heritage breeds that support genetic diversity and resilient food systems. Up Hill will use the grant to improve its rabbit shelter and to expand its current output.

• Cold Snap Farm, located north of Quilcene, produces maple syrup. The grant will help pay the cost of essential equipment already purchased to modernize its operation.

• Chimacum Valley Grainery, which grows and mills whole grains, operates a wood-fired bakery and crafts micro-brews. The grant will help purchase a delivery van to transport the grainery’s bread and flour more efficiently.

• Shy Acre Farm, led by a mother-daughter team, blends permaculture gardens, livestock, orchard production and educational programs. The grant will pay for a two-door, 54-inch refrigeration unit.

• Solstice Family Farm, which produces vegetables, fruit, eggs and meat on 33 acres, will use the grant to pay for a professional inspection and priority repairs on its historic 15,000‑square-foot barn.

• Crust Bakery and Market Kitchen, a woman-owned bakery that produces hand pies and soups from Washington-grown ingredients, will use the grant to repair the transmission of the bakery’s 80-quart Hobart floor mixer.

• COLAB is a collaborative project between Dharma Ridge Farm, Red Dog Farm and Springrain Farm that shares resources to increase local crop production. The grant will allow COLAB to purchase a Steamer, a chemical-free sanitation system that eliminates weed seeds and soil-borne diseases.

• Saltwater Seeds grows open-pollinated seeds adapted to the Maritime Northwest which strengthens regional crop diversity and supports resilient small-scale agriculture. Saltwater will use the grant to purchase a Winnow Wizard, a piece of seed-cleaning equipment.

• Straight Up Shrooms is a mushroom farm in Chimacum that produces culinary and medicinal varieties by regenerative methods. The grant will pay for an autoclave to allow it to produce its own mushroom spawn.

• Stellar J Farm, an organic vegetable and blueberry farm that integrates livestock for soil fertility, will use the grant to help purchase a mini-barrel washer to improve its ability to efficiently and safely clean root crops.

Since its inception in 2023, the fund has awarded more than $175,000 in grants to the Jefferson County agricultural economy, helping ensure a strong and secure regional food system.

For more information, visit www.foodcoop.coop/farmer-fund.