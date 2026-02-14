Port Townsend Art Commission accepting grant applications

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Arts Commission is accepting applications for 2026 art projects from artists and organizations.

The commission will award three rounds of grants this year, with $13,500 available in the first round, $9,000 in the second and $7,500 in the third round.

Applications are available https://www.cityofpt.us/bc/page/arts-commission-0.

Application deadlines for each round are Feb. 19, May 21 and Aug. 20.

The commission will fund events that bring the arts to the public such as performances, exhibitions, talks, screenings or arts education-related public projects.

First-time applicants and those from all backgrounds and practices are encouraged to apply.

Each project must be publicly accessible and have at least one pay-what-you-wish event or free entry.

“PTAC supported 19 creative projects and programs from across East Jefferson County in 2025 and is excited to see all the incredible work artists in our community doing this year,” said Katy Goodman, the city’s arts and culture coordinator. “Because PTAC grants can go to individual artists, they open the door for many who might not be eligible for other funding, which makes this program an important source of support for the local arts ecosystem.”

Goodman is available from noon to 2 p.m. Thursdays at the Port Townsend Public Library, 1220 Lawrence St., Port Townsend, to answer questions or help with applications.

For more information, visit www. ptcreativedistrict.org/artist-resource-help-desk.