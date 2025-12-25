Polar bear dip set for New Year’s Day

“Snowflake,” a handmade quilt by Nancy Foro, will be raffled to support Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

PORT ANGELES — Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County will host the 38th Polar Bear Dip at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The annual fundraising event will be at Hollywood Beach, 315 N. Lincoln St., Port Angeles.

In addition to a dip into Port Angeles Harbor, the event will offer hot drinks, snacks and a fire.

Participation certificates will provided for those who submerge in the water.

Volunteer Hospice will sell raffle tickets for a quilt donated by the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club.

The 62-inch by 79-inch quilt, titled “Snowflake,” was made by Nancy Foro, a member of the club.

Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at the hospice office, 829 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles, as well as at Hollywood Beach during the dip.

The drawing will be held Jan. 2.

For more information, call Volunteer Hospice at 360- 452-1511.