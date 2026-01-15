Northwest Maritime CEO to take six-month sabbatical

PORT TOWNSEND — Northwest Maritime CEO Jake Beattie will take a planned six-month sabbatical from March 1 through Sept. 1.

During that time, Chief Operating Officer Katie Oman will serve as interim CEO, working closely with Northwest Maritime’s board of directors to ensure continuity across all programs and operations, the organization said..

Beattie’s sabbatical has been planned with board support since 2017 and reflects a moment of organizational strength, stability, and forward momentum, Northwest Maritime stated in a news release.

“Beattie plans to spend the sabbatical reconnecting with the maritime experiences that inspire NWM’s mission, returning with fresh perspective and renewed energy,” the release stated. “The sabbatical also creates opportunities for staff to step into expanded leadership roles and continue building NWM’s strong leadership bench.”

Oman has served as COO since 2021 and has experience in nonprofit operations and planning. During her tenure, she has helped advance organizational clarity, strengthened internal systems, deepened the organization’s commitment to equity and inclusion, and fostered a healthier, more connected team culture, Northwest Maritime stated in the release.

All Northwest Maritime programs, events and fundraising efforts will continue as planned, the organization said.

“This is a positive, energizing moment for Northwest Maritime,” Beattie stated in the release. “We have a strong team, a clear course, and incredible momentum. I’m honored to help steward the organization during this season.”

Beattie will return to the CEO role in September.

