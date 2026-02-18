Neuroscience lecture set for Port Angeles library

Candace Brower.

Candace Brower.

PORT ANGELES — Candace Brower will present “Your Brain and You: What is Consciousness?” at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The free lecture will be at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Brower, a neuroeducator, will explain how attention works, how brain signals travel and why consciousness may have evolved to support goal-directed action.

Brower’s presentation will provide a preview of a 10-session class she will teach at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall beginning March 2.

More information on that class will be available at Sunday’s lecture.

For more information, call Brower at 505-264-4397 or email candacebrower@gmail.com.

Previous
Nominations open for Community Service awards
Next
Port Townsend Food Co-op awards nearly $84K in grant funding

More in News

Ed Mead, the official caretaker at Kai Tai Lagoon Nature Park in Port Townsend, takes a moment out of his rounds of cleaning up litter on the pathways on Monday to watch a flock of ducks that had landed in the lagoon to his left. Mead moved to Port Townsend from California to be closer to his grandkids. The city of Port Townsend owns the nearly 76-acre park. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Litter patrol

Ed Mead, the official caretaker at Kai Tai Lagoon Nature Park in… Continue reading

Nominations open for Community Service awards

Forms due on March 27; event scheduled for May 6

Candace Brower.
Neuroscience lecture set for Port Angeles library

Candace Brower will present “Your Brain and You: What… Continue reading

Port Townsend Food Co-op awards nearly $84K in grant funding

The Port Townsend Food Co-op has announced $83,844 in… Continue reading

Sheriffs oppose Senate proposal

Bill would give powers to unelected commission

Public hearing set for options on how to honor Justice Owens

Courthouse or courtroom may be renamed for longtime county, state judge

Port Hadlock housing awarded grants

Funds to help keep project on schedule

Welcome Back Coho event set Thursday

Attendees encouraged to wear red-and-white tops to celebration

The Port Angeles Parks, Recreation and Facilities Commission will discuss design options for the Laurel Street stairs on Thursday.
Design options for Laurel Street stairs to be discussed

The Port Angeles Parks, Recreation and Facilities Commission will… Continue reading

No flight operations scheduled this week

No field carrier landing practice operations will be conducted for… Continue reading

Two people sustain burns after sailboat explosion, fire

Two people sustained burns over 20 percent of their… Continue reading

Early morning RV fire displaces one person in Sequim

One person was displaced following an RV fire this weekend.… Continue reading