Neuroscience lecture set for Port Angeles library

PORT ANGELES — Candace Brower will present “Your Brain and You: What is Consciousness?” at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The free lecture will be at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Brower, a neuroeducator, will explain how attention works, how brain signals travel and why consciousness may have evolved to support goal-directed action.

Brower’s presentation will provide a preview of a 10-session class she will teach at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall beginning March 2.

More information on that class will be available at Sunday’s lecture.

For more information, call Brower at 505-264-4397 or email candacebrower@gmail.com.