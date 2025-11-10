Man who died in collision is identified

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

SHINE — A man who died in a two-car collision last week at the midspan of the Hood Canal Bridge has been identified.

Antonio Mateo Gaspar, 39, of Allyn died at the scene following the collision about 5:03 p.m. Thursday, the State Patrol said.

Next of kin notification was completed by the Bremerton Police Department.

Edalina Jeronimo Lopez, 28, of Bremerton was driving eastbound on state Highway 104 in a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup when she crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle, the State Patrol said.

The westbound vehicle, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, was driven by Wesley Nielson, 83, of Port Ludlow, the State Patrol said.

Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted on the social media site X that Lopez was attempting to make a U-turn on the bridge and it was a T-bone collision.

Both vehicles came to rest fully blocking the bridge, which was closed for five hours, according to news reports.

Lopez and Nielson both were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the State Patrol said.

Nielson was in satisfactory condition on Friday, hospital spokesperson Brian Donohue said.

No information was available for Lopez, Donohue added.

The cause of the crash was pending an investigation, and it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved, the State Patrol said.

Lopez was wearing a seat belt, but Mateo Gaspar was not wearing one, the State Patrol said. It was unknown whether Nielson was wearing a seat belt, the agency added.

Both vehicles were totally destroyed and towed from the scene, the State Patrol said.

Previous
Fire damages fiber line, causes internet outage in Port Angeles

More in News

Man who died in collision is identified

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

Fire damages fiber line, causes internet outage in Port Angeles

A fire in a Dumpster behind a Port Angeles… Continue reading

Bagpiper Rick McKenzie, who performed “Amazing Grace” during the 2023 regional Veterans Day ceremony in the hanger at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station/Sector Field Office Port Angeles, is scheduled to perform at this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Port Angeles High School auditorium due to the federal government shutdown. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Veterans Day event moved to Port Angeles High School auditorium

Ceremony moved from air station due to federal government shutdown

Jackie Anderson, with Jax, has retired as officer manager for Sequim Animal Hospital after 32 years with the business. “I love the animals, but I love my clients because they love their animals in the good times and the bad times,” she said. “I’m going to miss the people.” (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
‘Touchstone’ for Sequim Animal Hospital retires

Jackie Anderson spent 32 years at business

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards to discuss timber, budgets

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Electronic edition of newspaper set Tuesday

Peninsula Daily News will have an electronic edition only… Continue reading

Veterans Day ceremony set at Port Angeles High School

The Clallam County Veterans Association will host a Veterans… Continue reading

Suggs flips Port Angeles council race, leads by 10 votes

Sanders maintains lead for position OMC board

Steve Burke.
Auditors: PA pool lacks controls

Report: Director benefitted financially over 6-year period

Community Services Director Melody Sky Weaver at the Port Townsend Carnegie Library. The library will receive a $10,000 gift from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the foundation founded by industrialist Andrew Carnegie. The library was opened in 1913 and the gift is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Port Townsend, Port Angeles libraries to receive $10K as part of celebration

Corporation to provide funding in honor of country’s 250th birthday

One dies in collision on Hood Canal Bridge

Trooper says driver attempted U-turn at midspan

Port Townsend city employees work to clean up the Evans Vista homeless encampment on Thursday. The city hired Leland Construction of Roy to help with the process, which was initiated by the Port Townsend City Council in September. The city gave camp residents until Monday to vacate the premises and began the sweep of the area on Thursday. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Camp cleanup

Port Townsend city employees work to clean up the Evans Vista homeless… Continue reading