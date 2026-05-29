Coughing dog disease confirmed with testing

PORT ANGELES — A small outbreak of a coughing dog disease has been diagnosed as Canine Adenovirus Type 2 and Canine Respiratory Coronavirus.

Olympic Veterinary Clinic warned of an outbreak of coughing dogs in the area in a social media post on May 21.

On Tuesday, the clinic put out a new post which disclosed the respiratory disease testing sample from one of the dogs came back positive for Canine Adenovirus Type 2 and Canine Respiratory Coronavirus.

“This is not the same coronavirus that humans can get as it is species specific,” the post stated. “Canine respiratory coronavirus is spread mainly through direct dog-to-dog contact and by inhalation of airborne viral particles from coughing or sneezing of infected dogs.”

Canine Adenovirus Type 2 can be spread through direct contact, inhalation of the virus and contact with contaminated water bowls, toys or other surfaces, the clinic wrote.

“There is a vaccination to help protect against this viral infection that is usually administered during the puppy vaccine series and then boostered yearly or every three years depending on vaccination status,” the post stated. “Since these are viral diseases there is no direct treatment, but medications can be given to control the clinical signs associated with the infection. Severely affected dogs may require hospitalization and treatment of secondary bacterial infections.”

The clinic stated symptoms to look out for include a dry hack or cough, gagging or retching, nasal and ocular discharge, mild fever and lethargy, sneezing and decreased appetite.

“If you notice any of these symptoms with your dogs, please stay away from dog parks, doggy daycare, self dog washing stations, pet stores and any public play area for pups,” the post stated.