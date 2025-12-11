Library system to host gift-wrapping workshops

PORT ANGELES — The North Olympic Library System will host free “Wrap It Up” workshops at its West End branches this weekend.

There will be a workshop at the Clallam Bay Branch Library, 16990 state Highway 112, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and another workshop at the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Participants will learn how to wrap challenging gifts, including how to make custom gift bags from wrapping paper.

Supplies will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring their own gifts or empty boxes with which to practice.

Both libraries will host free, self-serve winter gift wrap stations during library hours from Dec. 15 through Jan. 2.

Participants can drop in to use the supplies provided or bring their own materials to wrap items away from the intended recipients.

Donations of gift wrap, bows and similar items are welcome.

For more information, including library hours, visit www.nols.org.