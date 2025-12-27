Home Fund subsidizes rent at Woodley Place

Bayside renovates 17 units at former hotel for supportive housing

PORT HADLOCK — Three years ago, Bayside Housing & Services purchased the Hadlock Motel and renamed it Woodley Place.

Since then, it has renovated 17 hotel units for permanent supportive housing, which has been provided for people with one or more disabilities who were formally chronically homeless.

Bayside received an $8,000 grant from the Peninsula Home Fund this year that subsidized rent and utility expenses for those who live there.

“We were so thrilled with this grant,” said Karen Clemens, Bayside’s director of development. “It was just a Godsend for the people who live in Woodley Place here in Port Hadlock.”

The Peninsula Home Fund allocated a total of $90,000 this year to 15 nonprofit organizations in Clallam and Jefferson counties.

Now in its 36th year, community members have contributed $71,847.50 since Thanksgiving toward next year’s grant cycle, which will be administered through a partnership with Olympic View Community Foundation.

Although fundraising occurs throughout the year, a special campaign is conducted annually through the holiday season.

Grant applications will be due in mid-February for the 2025 cycle, and winners will be announced in April.

Donations, along with the names of the donors — should they elect to have them published — will be presented in the Peninsula Daily News throughout the campaign.

Over the years, the Peninsula Home Fund has raised more than $5.05 million for those in need on the Peninsula. Some donate throughout the year while others provide one donation during the campaign months.

From children’s pennies to checks for thousands of dollars, each donation makes a difference, helping people from Port Townsend to Forks, from Quilcene and Brinnon to Sequim, Port Angeles, Joyce and La Push.

All contributions are fully federally tax-deductible for the year in which the check is written.

Those who wish to donate can mail checks to Peninsula Daily News, P.O. Box 1330, Port Angeles, WA, 98362, or to Olympic View Community Foundation, P.O. Box 3651, Sequim, WA, 98382.

An online option is available at https://ov-cf.org/peninsula-home-fund-donation.

For Bayside, what used to be a hotel now is a series of studio apartments. And the grant helped people remain housed.

“They still have to pay 30 percent of their income in order to comply with their lease for one of these studio units,” Clemens said. “The monies we receive supplement that income and made it possible for Bayside to be able to continue to offer these units to them.”

“That kind of cost coverage is very tough to get,” she added.

Bayside works to end homelessness in Jefferson County by pairing safe, stable housing with trauma-informed case management, according to agency documents.

“Through both transitional and permanent housing programs, Bayside provides not only shelter, but also the support and guidance needed to rebuild lives,” the agency stated in its 2025 impact report. “Every participant we serve — whether a senior, veteran, family with children, survivor of domestic violence or individual living with physical or mental health challenges — receives personalized care designed to foster stability and self-sufficiency.”

That may include a number of interventions, including behavioral or medical health care, substance use disorder treatment, education and job training, or enrichment activities and community integration, the agency said.

“We help them overcome the trauma and the obstacles to their finding permanent housing of their own,” Clemens said.

In addition to the Peninsula Home Fund grant, Bayside received $12,500 from Jefferson County and more than $20,000 in individual donations, Clemens said. Tenants also paid a total of $11,315 in rent for the studio apartments.

Bayside has a total of 67 units, including Woodley Place, to serve its mission. It provided 40,000 hours of case management services this year along with more than 41,000 meals and 160,000 nights in a safe bed, according to agency statistics.

It has housed 420 people since 2016, and 41 people exited into permanent housing since 2024, the agency said.

This year, Bayside has 26 seniors 62 and older currently housed, and it has served 166 people to date in 2025.

The average income of current participants is $8,400 per year, the agency said.

_______

