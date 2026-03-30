Hundreds participate in rally
Published 9:45 am Monday, March 30, 2026
Rhonda Ellis, dressed as Lady Liberty, and her friend Margaret McGaughey, both from Port Townsend, take part in the No Kings rally on Saturday.
The nationwide rally, with an estimated 3,000 participants from Port Townsend, started on Sims Way at Boat Haven and ended with a march to Pope Marine Park downtown.
Meanwhile, an estimated 600 to 800 people attended the No Kings rally on Saturday in front of the Clallam County Courthouse. People lined up for two blocks up and down Lincoln Street.