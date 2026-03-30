Hundreds participate in rally

The Port Townsend Resistance Choir marches down Water Street in downtown Port Townsend during the No Kings rally on Saturday. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

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Jay Bukovnik of Port Angeles was dressed patriotically for the No Kings rally on Saturday as she and the hundreds gathered waved to passing cars near the Clallam County Courthouse. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

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An estimated 600 to 800 people attended the No Kings rally on Saturday in front of the Clallam County Courthouse. People lined up for two blocks up and down Lincoln Street. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

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Rhonda Ellis, dressed as Lady Liberty, and her friend Margaret McGaughey, both from Port Townsend, take part in the No Kings rally on Saturday. The nationwide rally, with an estimated 3,000 participants from Port Townsend, started on Sims Way at Boat Haven and ended with a march to Pope Marine Park downtown. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

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Rhonda Ellis, dressed as Lady Liberty, and her friend Margaret McGaughey, both from Port Townsend, take part in the No Kings rally on Saturday.

The nationwide rally, with an estimated 3,000 participants from Port Townsend, started on Sims Way at Boat Haven and ended with a march to Pope Marine Park downtown.

Meanwhile, an estimated 600 to 800 people attended the No Kings rally on Saturday in front of the Clallam County Courthouse. People lined up for two blocks up and down Lincoln Street.