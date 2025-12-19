Hill Street closed due to landslide

Hill Street in Port Angeles is closed due to a landslide. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — Hill Street is closed due to an active landslide.

Port Angeles city staff closed the street Wednesday because of the landslide, said Jess Straits, the city’s communications and records management coordinator.

“Staff have been monitoring the area and made the determination this morning (Friday) to keep Hill Street closed due to continued active movement of the slide,” Straits said. “Staff are working to have a geotechnical consultant further assess the area.”

The city engineering and operations staff has recommended the road stay closed for public safety.

