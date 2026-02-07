EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam commissioners to discuss RV ordinance

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

County commissions and multiple city councils are scheduled to meet next week on the North Olympic Peninsula.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will discuss next steps regarding a proposed ordinance to address the residential use and occupancy of recreational vehicles with Bruce Emery during their weekly work session.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution appointing several new members to the Homelessness Task Force.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. March 3 to propose a $1 million loan to Clallam County Public Works from the county’s Opportunity Fund for the Clallam Bay/Sekiu pipe replacement project.

• A letter of support for the Port of Port Angeles’ funding application for its Marine Trades Expansion Project.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce for a $16,901 Violence Against Women STOP grant.

• Approval to use The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) for the County Fair Rodeo Arena grant project.

• A discussion of the next steps regarding the Housing Solutions Committee recommendation about the Peninsula Housing Authority’s Eklund at Gales Project.

• Approval of a pre-application questionnaire with the Office of Crime Victim Advocacy for a Victim Witness Assistance domestic violence-specific grant.

• A discussion regarding proposed budget reductions, supplemental appropriations and debatable emergencies to be considered Feb. 24

• An update on the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge Access Improvement project from Jesse Goodman.

• A quarterly update on code enforcement from Bruce Emery and Diane Harvey.

• A discussion with the Department of Community Development and the Prosecuting Attorney’s office regarding a proposal to disband the Boundary Review Board.

• An amended agreement extending the contract with Salish Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization through Dec. 31, 2027.

• An update on the current state legislative session.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The meeting can be viewed at https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/669/Live-Archived-Meetings-Online.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-2125-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81835767657?pwd=WkVWbHYxSk9kVzlZekhxNDVjdTV0Zz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 818 3576 7657 and passcode 12345.

• The Conservation Futures Program Advisory Board meeting scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday has been canceled.

• The Clallam Bay/Sekiu Community Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be at the Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice St., Sekiu.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Jefferson County Board of Equalization will conduct hearings at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The board will make determinations when it meets at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85366189210.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 853 6618 9210.

• The Behavioral Health Advisory Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85829514149?pwd=dZ2qFwukE3cocRWFxsfXAT4EN731Nc.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 2951 4149 and passcode 596614.

• The Jefferson County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at East Jefferson Fire Rescue Station 7, 7650 Oak Bay Road, Port Ludlow.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84094206415.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 840 9420 6415.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Port of Port Townsend

Port of Port Townsend commissioners will discuss capital projects for Shorts Farm during a workshop at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The commissioners also will meet in regular session at 1 p.m.

The hybrid meetings will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join either of the meetings online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86269043651?pwd=MDlybTZHSmxaRW5BMW1CajdOTUJHUT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID is 862 6904 3651 and password 911887.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://portofpt.com/about-us/port-commission/meeting-minutes.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a status report on the Port Angeles operations center from George Drake when they meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Lake Crescent boardroom at the PUD’s main office, 104 Hooker Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84721624204?pwd=Q0pCaVRLWXFqeWpONVFYaFM0UFB2UT09.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 847 2162 4204 and passcode 718170.

Public comment may be submitted in advance to info@clallampud.net.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/clallampud/Board.nsf/Public.

Clallam Conservation District

Clallam Conservation District supervisors will discuss their 2026 workplan when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the OlyCAP conference room, 228 W. First St., Suite G, Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83898171687.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 838 9817 1687.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.clallamcd.org/board-meetings.

Jefferson County Conservation District

The Jefferson County Conservation District supervisors will consider a contract with the state Department of Natural Resources for home ignition zone training and home assessments when they meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district office at 205C W. Patison St., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://meet.goto.com/474040949.

For audio only, call 877-309-2073 and enter access code 474-040-949.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.jeffersoncd.org/board-meetings/2026-board-meetings.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will hear an overview of the city’s future land use map at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

To join the meeting, visit csd49.zoom.us/j/82679232108 or dial 1-253-215-8782 with meeting ID 826 7923 2108.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Brinnon Fire

The Jefferson County Fire Protection District 4 commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will meet at Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road, Brinnon.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://brinnonfire.org/board.

Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees

The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will elect new officers when it meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Shold Room at the Jefferson County Public Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82832771859?pwd=PCjQPUuCDnFFzZyEvzb4gx7sBr9R9J.1.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-regular-meeting-16775.

Cemetery commission

The Gardiner Community Cemetery commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be held downstairs in the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road, Gardiner.

The public is invited to attend.