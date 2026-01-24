EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam commissioners to consider behavioral health funding

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Behavioral health funding, a proposed extension of a six-month moratorium on master-planned projects and a state legislative update will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider agreements with 11 agencies for $1,451,920 in 2027 behavioral health funds during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• An agreement with Security Services Northwest to provide courthouse security services through Dec. 31.

• An agreement with the city of Forks for $152 per day to house defendants at the county jail.

• An amended agreement with SWCA Environmental Consultants to extend the contract for the Wildfire Protection Plan through March 20.

• A call for a public hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 regarding the proposed sale of several surplus firearms from the sheriff’s office.

• A letter of support for the Slip Point Lighthouse Keepers’ lighthouse station project.

• An agreement with the state Department of Agriculture for a $250,000 grant to renovate the rodeo arena at the county fairgrounds.

• An update on the Clallam County Park Advisory Board from Troye Jarmuth.

• An update on the Public Records office from Jesse Major.

• An agreement with Gus Wallerstedt and Deann Horton for $15,000 to allow a temporary construction easement and removal of 30 trees for a culvert replacement project on Quandary Creek.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 regarding the sale of surplus real estate.

• Resolutions appointing Chase O’Neil and Rebecca Mahan to the North Pacific Coast Lead Entity and to the county’s Marine Resources Committee.

• A request for a 12-month extension of the Atterberry Landing Binding Site Plan.

• An update on the current state legislative session.

• A purchase order with GIS ESRI Enterprise for $65,666.70 in technology software and maintenance services.

• A resolution to cancel $13,413.36 in noncollectable personal property taxes.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce for $16,992 for a 2026 STOP grant.

• A resolution to revise an entry in the Health and Human Services environmental health budget.

• A monthly commissioner forum.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83769639254?pwd=FmcMflhkxw6df902xa2tsxu6UAHGVB.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 6963 9254 and passcode 12345. https://clallamcountymrc.org/meetings-events

• The Noxious Weed Control Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86140079026?pwd=waA4XU1z0eOkMAl8ELEoOoCCEBJIMQ.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 861 4007 9026 and passcode 12345.

• The Board of Equalization will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 839-6528-6109 and passcode 12345.

• The Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 0699 0452 and passcode 12345.

• The Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be in the county commissioners’ conference room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

The Board of County Commissioners will conduct a special joint meeting with the solid waste task force at 6 p.m Monday.

The meeting will be at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

• The Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

• The Jefferson County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board will meet at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81036379236?pwd=lwFWKON3UBEo8QTCKKIGje4xq7DMH0.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 810 3637 9236.

• The Housing Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91098454388.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will discuss sponsorship of the Sequim Logging Show and the Port Angeles Salmon Club when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners, along with U.S. Rep. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, and representatives of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe will visit the Tse-whit-zen site at 11 a.m. after the meeting adjourns.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86580384184.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 865 8038 4184; no passcode is required.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Clallam County Public Utility District

The Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners’ meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding a proposed six-month extension of the moratorium on master-planned overlay applications when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley School board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire Rescue commissioners will discuss interagency collaboration and program development when they meet at 7 p.m. Monday

The hybrid meeting will be at Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.