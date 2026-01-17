EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to consider amending housing code

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula

Housing code, land trust transfers and a police department’s strategic plan will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider an ordinance that would amend county code regarding accessory housing, vacation rentals, recreational vehicles and park models during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https:// clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• A purchase order for ESRI Enterprise for technology software and maintenance.

• A discussion regarding 2025 refund petitions for the 2026 property levy.

• A resolution canceling noncollectable 2025 personal property taxes.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce for $16,992 for a 2026 STOP grant.

•Letter of support for the Clallam County Public Utility District to extend 3-phase power and fiber optic service into Jefferson County to service the Hoh Tribe’s highlands project.

• Resolutions to reappoint John Viada to the Civil Services Commission and to appoint Daniel Peacock to the Revenue Advisory Committee.

• An agreement with state Department of Agriculture for up to $2,500 to assist landowners in treating shiny geranium noxious weed.

• A letter of support for the Edgewood Drive Wastewater Line project, a collaboration between the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, the city of Port Angeles and the Port of Port Angeles.

• An amended agreement with Facet NW, Inc. extending the contract deadline for the Comprehensive Plan update with no additional costs.

• A request for a 12-month extension of Atterberry Landing Binding Site Plan.

• Approval of the “For” and “Against” committees for a proposed charter amendment regarding the Local Voters’ Pamphlet.

• A proclamation recognizing Judith Reandeau Stipe for her service on the Heritage Advisory Board.

• An agreement with the Clallam County Public Works Department for $65,450 in lodging tax funds.

• An agreement with the Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau for $850,000 in lodging tax funds.

• An agreement with the Dungeness Crab Festival for $59,500 in lodging tax funds.

• An agreement with Top Left Trails Co-op for $80,000 in lodging tax funds.

• An agreement with Field Arts & Events Hall for $321,164 in lodging tax funds.

• An agreement with the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Education Foundation for $60,000 in lodging tax funds.

• An agreement with Peninsula Trails Coalition for $64,000 in lodging tax funds.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallam countywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission meeting scheduled for at 2:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93573435754.

For audio only, call 253-2125-8782 then enter meeting ID 935 7343 5754 and passcode 095863.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The committee will meet in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider a letter of support for the state Department of Natural Resources 2025 Dabob Bay Trust land transfers when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Peninsula College’s Forks campus, 481 S. Forks Ave., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83728440928?pwd=L1bVhqIRAUB0TFP1UeJguW4Wm4GMd4.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 2844 0928 and passcode 377998.

• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.

For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Jefferson County Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Public Works offices, 623 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/join or call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 896 7089 0921 and passcode 702737.

Jefferson County PUD

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a presentation regarding Beckett Point wastewater operations from Kevin Camfield when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will review the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeff copud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/Meeting TypeList.aspx.

Clallam Transit

Clallam Transit board members will conduct a public hearing regarding proposed service changes when they meet at noon Wednesday. The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.

To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869. No passcode is needed.

The proposed changes are posted at https://www.clallamtransit.com/servicechanges.

Peninsula Housing Authority

The Peninsula Housing Authority board will discuss the draft five-year plan when they meet at noon Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the authority’s board room at 727 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86193362700?pwd=JxzFm4eZhX6XKmHqlz8WHRRx56b5N7.1.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 861 9336 2700 and passcode 438146.

The full agenda is posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will hear an annual report regarding the Senior and Community Center from Carmen Geyer when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m5e54959e58046a2e95330d54cca097ca. For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2550 460 9455.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will hear a presentation on the police department’s strategic plan when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public

Port Angeles schools

The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympic medical.org/about-us/board-information.

Fire District 2

Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss timber sales when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85838855316?pwd=kI1ztxID3fR9LZEgBxLnPPzQMXq89b.1.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 3885 5316 and passcode 920367.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.

Fire District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County and a small portion in Jefferson County.

E. Jefferson Fire-Rescue

The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.ejfr.org/uncategorized/board-meeting-minutes-agendas.

North Olympic Library Trustees

The North Olympic Library System board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The meeting links and agenda are expected to be posted at https://www.nols.org/board-administration.

Hood Canal Coordinating Council

The council will conduct its annual meeting and election of officers at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the council’s offices at Liberty Bay Marina, Suite 124, 17791 Fjord Drive NE, Suite 124, Poulsbo.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://hccc.wa.gov/about/events.

The Hood Canal Coordinating Council is a watershed-based council of governments consisting of Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Skokomish tribes. It was established in 1985 to address concerns about water quality issues.

Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board

The Quillayute Valley Park and Recreation Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday.