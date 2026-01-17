EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Clallam board to consider amending housing code

Housing code, land trust transfers and a police department’s strategic plan will be before Peninsula boards and commissions next week.
Clallam County Commissioners
The three Clallam County commissioners will consider an ordinance that would amend county code regarding accessory housing, vacation rentals, recreational vehicles and park models during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.
The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Tuesday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m.
The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.
The meetings can be viewed online at https:// clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.
To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.
For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.
The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.
Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallam countywa.gov.
Other Clallam County meetings:
Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallam cowa.portal.civicclerk.com.
• The Clallam County Revenue Advisory Commission meeting scheduled for at 2:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.
• The Clallam County Board of Health will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.
To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93573435754.
For audio only, call 253-2125-8782 then enter meeting ID 935 7343 5754 and passcode 095863.
• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.
To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.
• The Clallam County Finance Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The committee will meet in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.
Jefferson County commissioners
The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider a letter of support for the state Department of Natural Resources 2025 Dabob Bay Trust land transfers when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.
To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.
For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.
Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.
The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.
Other Jefferson County meetings:
The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.
• The North Pacific Coast Marine Resources Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be at Peninsula College’s Forks campus, 481 S. Forks Ave., Forks.
To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83728440928?pwd=L1bVhqIRAUB0TFP1UeJguW4Wm4GMd4.1.
For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 837 2844 0928 and passcode 377998.
• The Budget Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.
To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82408317878.
For audio only, call 252-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 824 0831 7878.
• The Jefferson County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.
• The Jefferson County Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the Public Works offices, 623 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.
To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/join or call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 896 7089 0921 and passcode 702737.
Jefferson County PUD
Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a presentation regarding Beckett Point wastewater operations from Kevin Camfield when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The commissioners also will review the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.
To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeff copud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.
The agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/Meeting TypeList.aspx.
Clallam Transit
Clallam Transit board members will conduct a public hearing regarding proposed service changes when they meet at noon Wednesday. The hybrid meeting will be in the Clallam Transit System administration building, 830 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.
To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810276869.
To listen only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 858 1027 6869. No passcode is needed.
The proposed changes are posted at https://www.clallamtransit.com/servicechanges.
Port Angeles city
The Port Angeles city council will hear an annual report regarding the Senior and Community Center from Carmen Geyer when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.
To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=m5e54959e58046a2e95330d54cca097ca. For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2550 460 9455.
Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.
The full agenda is posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.
Port Townsend city
The Port Townsend City Council will hear a presentation on the police department’s strategic plan when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.
To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.
To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.
For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.
Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.
The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.
Crescent school
The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.
The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public
Port Angeles schools
The Port Angeles School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The board will meet in room 208 at Lincoln Center, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.
The meeting will stream at https://www.youtube.com/@portangelesschooldistrict.
The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.boarddocs.com/wa/pasd/Board.nsf/public.
Quilcene School Board
The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The board will meet in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.
The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.
Olympic Medical Center
Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.
To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympic medical.org/virtual-board-meeting.
The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympic medical.org/about-us/board-information.
Fire District 2
Clallam County Fire District 2 commissioners will discuss timber sales when they meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s administrative office, 1212 E. First St., Port Angeles.
To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85838855316?pwd=kI1ztxID3fR9LZEgBxLnPPzQMXq89b.1.
For audio only, call 253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 858 3885 5316 and passcode 920367.
The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.clallamfire2.org/commissioners-meetings.
Fire District 3
Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.
To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.
For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.
The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.
The district covers the east side of Clallam County and a small portion in Jefferson County.
E. Jefferson Fire-Rescue
The East Jefferson Fire-Rescue commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The hybrid meeting will be at Station 6, 9193 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.
The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.ejfr.org/uncategorized/board-meeting-minutes-agendas.