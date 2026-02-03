Community leaders honored at annual awards banquet

Fox named Citizen of Year for support of athletic events

Port Angeles Community Award recipients gather after Saturday night’s annual awards gala. From left, they are Frances Charles, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Organization of the Year; Kyla Magner, Country Aire, Business of the Year; Amy Burghart and Doug Burghart, Mighty Pine Brewing, Emerging Business of the Year; Rick Ross, Educator of the Year; Kayla Fairchild, Young Leader of the Year; John Fox, Citizen of the Year. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)

Port Angeles Community Award recipients gather after Saturday night’s annual awards gala. From left, they are Frances Charles, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Organization of the Year; Kyla Magner, Country Aire, Business of the Year; Amy Burghart and Doug Burghart, Mighty Pine Brewing, Emerging Business of the Year; Rick Ross, Educator of the Year; Kayla Fairchild, Young Leader of the Year; John Fox, Citizen of the Year. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — John Fox received the Citizen of the Year Award on Saturday at the seventh annual Port Angeles Community Awards Gala at Field Arts & Events Hall, hosted by Shannon Cosgrove.

Fox, who was seriously injured in a November accident while volunteering for one of the many organizations he works with, received a standing ovation when his name was called.

He said he was “touched” by the recognition.

Citizen of the Year was one of six awards presented at the event, which is organized by the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce. Winners and two finalists also were recognized for Organization of the Year, Young Leader of the Year, Business of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year and Educator of the Year.

Fox has been a longtime volunteer and supporter of community athletic events, particularly the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Club. The extent of his contributions became especially clear after his accident, when others had to step in to fill roles he had quietly handled for years.

Tribal chair Frances Charles accepted the Organization of the Year Award on behalf of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe. She highlighted the role of young people in the success of the Paddle to Elwha Tribal Canoe Journey hosted by the tribe last year.

The Young Leader of the Year Award went to Kayla Fairchild, the culinary program manager at the Port Angeles Food Bank. Fairchild oversees meal preparation programs that have produced tens of thousands of community meals. She also helped develop the Comfort Cafe as a revenue-generating project for the food bank.

Country Aire Natural Foods, which marked its 50th anniversary in 2025, was named Business of the Year. The award was accepted by General Manager Kyla Magner.

It was recognized as a longtime cornerstone of downtown Port Angeles, providing access to healthy, affordable food while supporting local producers.

The Emerging Business of the Year Award went to Mighty Pine Brewing, accepted by owners Amy and Doug Burghart. Opened just more than a year ago, the brewery was recognized for neighborhood investment and support of local nonprofits and small businesses, including partnerships with food trucks and a program that donates a portion of sales on designated days to local organizations.

Rick Ross, associate dean of athletics and student programs at Peninsula College, received the Educator of the Year award. Ross was honored for his long-standing commitment to students, both during and after their time at the college.

Ross, who has worked at the college for more than 30 years, is scheduled to retire in June.

The annual gala honors individuals and organizations whose work has made a lasting impact on the Port Angeles community.

The chamber received 125 nominations for this year’s awards.

A panel of eight judges met four times — twice the number it has taken in the past — to unanimously select the finalists and winners.

Judges are selected from representative sectors in the community. Anyone can nominate a person or business for an award; they aren’t required to be chamber members.

Judges for this year’s awards were: Tom Baermann, Pacific Office Equipment and a former business of the year recipient;Ken Frederickson, Olympic Electric; Sam Grello, Port Angeles Waterfront District; Cindy Kelly, former Port Angeles School District director; Marsha Massey, Olympic Peninsula Visitor Bureau; Jason Robinson, First Fed; Yara Vargas, Brix Marine; and Stacie Whitfield.

Sound Publishing, which publishes the Peninsula Daily News, the Sequim Gazette and the Forks Forum, sponsored the awards.

Category finalists and winners

Citizen of the Year

John Fox

Steve Hargis

Christine Loewe

Organization of the Year

Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe

Clallam County 4-H

Peninsula Trails Coalition

Young Leader of the Year

Kayla Fairchild

Easton Joslin

Anna Sanders

Business of the Year

Country Aire Natural Foods

Buena Luz Bakery

Onyx MVMNT Studio

Emerging Business of the Year

Mighty Pine Brewing

Angeles Rentals, Equipment & Supply

The Hub

Educator of the Year

Rick Ross

Rodger Johnson

Wendy Sampson

________

Reporter Paula Hunt can be reached by email at paula.hunt@peninsuladailynews.com.

Previous
Some power restored after tree falls into line near Morse Creek

More in News

Port Angeles Community Award recipients gather after Saturday night’s annual awards gala. From left, they are Frances Charles, Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, Organization of the Year; Kyla Magner, Country Aire, Business of the Year; Amy Burghart and Doug Burghart, Mighty Pine Brewing, Emerging Business of the Year; Rick Ross, Educator of the Year; Kayla Fairchild, Young Leader of the Year; John Fox, Citizen of the Year. (Paula Hunt/Peninsula Daily News)
Community leaders honored at annual awards banquet

Fox named Citizen of Year for support of athletic events

Clallam County commissioners consider options for Owens

Supporters advocate for late state justice

Respiratory viruses are rising on the Peninsula

Health officer attributes increase to mutation of type of flu in circulation

Deadline for Olympic Medical Center board position is Thursday

The deadline to submit an application for the Position… Continue reading

No weekly flight operations scheduled this week

No field carrier landing practice operations are scheduled for aircraft… Continue reading

Some power restored after tree falls into line near Morse Creek

Power has been restored to most customers after a… Continue reading

Wendy Rae Johnson waves to cars on the north side of U.S. Highway 101 in Port Angeles on Saturday during a demonstration against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota. On the other side of the highway is the Peninsula Handmaids in red robes and hoods. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
ICE protest

Wendy Rae Johnson waves to cars on the north side of U.S.… Continue reading

Jamestown Salish Seasons, a psychiatric evaluation and treatment clinic owned and operated by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, tentatively will open this summer and offer 16 beds for voluntary patients with acute psychiatric symptoms. (Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe)
Jamestown’s evaluation and treatment clinic slated to open this summer

Administrators say facility is first tribe-owned, operated in state

North Olympic Library System staff closed the Sequim temporary library on Sunday to move operations back to the Sequim Avenue branch that has been under construction since April 2024. (North Olympic Library System)
Sequim Library closer to reopening date

Limited hours offered for holds, pickups until construction is complete

Sequim extends hold on overlays

City plans to finish comp plan by summer

Traffic makes it way through curves just east of Del Guzzi Drive on U.S. Highway 101 at the site of a fish barrier project conducted by the state Department of Transportation. Construction is on hiatus for the winter and is expected to resume in March, WSDOT said. The traffic pattern is expected to be in place until this summer. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
Construction on hold

Traffic makes it way through curves just east of Del Guzzi Drive… Continue reading

An Olympic marmot near Cedar Lake in the Olympic National Park. (Matt Duchow)
Olympic marmots under review

Fish and Wildlife considering listing them as endangered