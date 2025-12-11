Collision blocks traffic at highways 101, 112

A two-car collision at U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 112 partially blocked traffic for more than an hour on Tuesday. One person was transported to Olympic Medical Center, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said. (Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue)

PORT ANGELES — One person was transported to Olympic Medical Center following a two-car collision at U.S. Highway 101 and state Highway 112 that partially blocked traffic for more than an hour.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue reported the westbound lane of Highway 101 was blocked by a pickup truck about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and a second work utility truck had come to rest in the south-side ditch of Highway 101.

The pickup truck had a significant fuel leak, so standby hose lines were deployed to protect the scene and crews, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said.

The roadway was partially blocked for about an hour with alternating traffic and fully closed at times while crews worked, the fire agency said.

All occupants had self-extricated from the vehicles, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said.

Once the fuel leak was stopped, the pickup truck was moved to the side and all lanes were opened back up for normal traffic about 5:46 p.m., Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said.

The fire district responded with two fire engines, two ambulances and two command vehicles with a total of nine personnel. Olympic Ambulance responded with one ambulance and two personnel.

Washington State Patrol was investigating the collision, Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue said.