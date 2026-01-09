Clallam Sheriff’s Office promotes two to lieutenant

PORT ANGELES — Two Clallam County Sheriff’s Office sergeants have been promoted to lieutenant.

Patrol Sgt. Brian Knutson and Corrections Sgt. Alicia Newhouse were promoted to lieutenants during a ceremony on Tuesday in recognition of “outstanding leadership, professionalism and dedication both employees have demonstrated in service to the people of Clallam County,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Both newly promoted lieutenants are highly decorated and have earned multiple commendations, including Employee of the Year awards, reflecting their exceptional performance and commitment to excellence,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Knutson has been with the department for 21 years while Newhouse has served for 19 years.

“Throughout their careers, both have dedicated themselves to upholding the highest levels of integrity, service before self and a continued commitment to improving themselves while helping those around them achieve more,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in the news release.

The promotions represent the fulfillment of one of Sheriff Brian King’s goals during his first term in the role. That goal is to strengthen agency leadership by establishing lieutenant positions within both the Operations and Corrections departments.

“The addition of lieutenant positions provides an increased layer of supervisory oversight, decreases the span of control for the chief criminal deputy and chief corrections deputy, and supports stronger daily supervision, accountability and operational effectiveness,” according to the news release. “The lieutenant rank also creates a critical developmental step between sergeant and chief-level leadership, expanding opportunities to gain experience and organizational knowledge that will strengthen succession planning and support successful leadership transitions in the future.”