Clallam 2 Fire Rescue hosts awards banquet

EMT Teresa DeRousie, center, was recognized for her long service to Clallam County Fire District 2. Presenting the award were Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Denton, left, and Chief Jake Patterson. (Clallam County Fire District 2)

PORT ANGELES — Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue recognized career and volunteer members during an awards banquet.

The annual event provides an opportunity to get together to reflect on the previous year and recognize several members for their accomplishments that made them stand out, the fire district stated in a news release.

The district recognized Teresa DeRousie for her accomplishments over the past 15 years. In addition to serving as an EMT, DeRousie was the lead instructor for the district’s first aid/CPR program during which she trained hundreds of community members.

DeRousie left the fire district in October to focus on her family and other adventures.

The district recognized firefighter/EMT Kate Haworth for five years of service; captain/paramedic Ian Brueckner and lieutenant/EMT Nathan Hagaman for 10 years of service; firefighter/EMT Zach Gear for 15 years of service; and firefighter/EMT Troy Tisdale and fire commissioner Steve Hopf for 25 years service.

Hopf was honored for service as both a fire commissioner and a volunteer firefighter.

Captain Kevin Thompson and firefighter/EMT Brett Strid each received Top Responder awards. The award recognizes members who responded to 10 percent or more of the nearly 2,100 calls the district handled in 2025.

Thompson responded to 256 calls, about 12 percent of the district’s calls, and Strid responded to 231 calls, about 11 percent of calls.

Meanwhile, Strid was named Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. Strid was one of the fire district’s top responders in 2025 and also completed driver/operator qualification for water tenders.

Firefighter/EMT Brock Tejeda was named Volunteer EMT of the Year. Tejeda also was one of the district’s top responders despite spending most of the summer working as a wildland firefighter for the state Department of Natural Resources.

And firefighter/paramedic Gary Arbuckle was named the Career Firefighter of the Year. Arbuckle was recognized for his extra efforts of teaching EMS drills to volunteers and other volunteer training throughout the year. He also is an evaluator for both EMS and fire testing and helps out with the local fire academy.

Arbuckle has spearheaded efforts this year to restart the district’s Fire Explorer program.

Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue provides fire suppression and emergency medical services to 9,500 people spread out over 85 square miles outside the city of Port Angeles, including Deer Park, Gales Addition, Mt. Pleasant, Black Diamond, Dry Creek and Lake Sutherland as well as the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.