Body of missing person found in Sol Duc Valley

Remains believed to be St. Louis woman

“Angel” Alleacya Boulia, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17, National Park Service officials said. Her rented vehicle was located Nov. 30 at the Sol Duc trailhead in Olympic National Park. (National Park Service)

“Angel” Alleacya Boulia, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17, National Park Service officials said. Her rented vehicle was located Nov. 30 at the Sol Duc trailhead in Olympic National Park. (National Park Service)

PORT ANGELES — Search and rescue teams in Olympic National Park recovered the remains of a missing person on Friday, according to a press release. Park service officials say the investigation remains open.

While Department of the Interior policy is to not release the name of the individual until 72 hours after next of kin is notified, KSDK News of St. Louis, Mo., is reporting that the mother of 26-year-old Alleacya Boulia has confirmed that the remains belong to her daughter.

Boulia, of St. Louis, Mo., was last seen shopping in Port Angeles on Nov. 17, according to the National Park Service. Boulia was last heard from on Nov. 18 and was reported missing on Nov. 27, the park service said. Boulia’s rental car was found Nov. 30 at the Sol Duc trailhead in Olympic National Park.

High winds and elevated water levels interfered with early search activity, a park service press release said.

In mid-December, the search shifted to a clue-responsive, limited continuous phase, with search teams returning to the field in response to new clues or developments.

No further information or cause of death is available at this time.

