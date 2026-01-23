Prayer gathering for peace slated

PORT ANGELES — Bahá’is of Sequim and Port Angeles will host “Prayers for Peace in America and the World” from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The community gathering will be in the Raymond Carver Room at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The gathering is in support of United Nations “World Interfaith Harmony Week,” commemorated annually the first week of February.

People of all ages, backgrounds and beliefs are invited to join in the informal gathering.

Light refreshments will be offered. No donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 562-652-8349 or visit www.bahai.us.

