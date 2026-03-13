ISSUES OF FAITH: Lessons learned through a life of faith

SOMEONE RECENTLY ASKED, “What have you learned since being called to serve as bishop?” That could take several pages, but I’ve thought about a few things I might share.

In my faith, a member of the congregation is ordained to serve as a bishop without any formal training and they maintain their regular employment.

I was sustained as the bishop of the Mt. Pleasant Ward, in Port Angeles, on Jan. 17, 2021.

I quickly learned that bishops spend a lot of time being a bishop.

On Sundays, I have often woken up at 4:30 a.m. to begin preparing for our services. I spend most of the Sabbath day at the church, and frequently well into the evening.

I’ve learned that whether I’m on the stand conducting or in the congregation, I will cry when I hear beautiful music, when words touch my heart or when I feel the Holy Ghost.

My compassion has increased for my fellow brothers and sisters.

I’ve met with many people who are navigating serious challenges.

We may not know what the person is dealing with in the pew in front of us, or behind us, but there is a good chance that there is something weighing on their mind and tugging at their heart.

As a bishop, the Lord has touched my heart as I have been blessed to sit with so many people, and pray with them as they traverse trials.

The prophet Mormon taught, “Charity is the pure love of Christ, and it endureth forever; and whoso is found possessed of it at the last day, it shall be well with him.”

I know it pleases our Heavenly Father when we care for our neighbors in or out of our own church congregation.

I have been blessed to see many new fresh starts as people turn their lives over to Jesus Christ and turn away from sin and destructive behavior.

The changes are remarkable as they enter the waters of baptism, receive the gift of the Holy Ghost and the Atonement of Jesus Christ heals them spiritually.

Hearts are changed. Lives are changed. Generations are changed.

Elder Patrick Kearon taught, “All of us can have a new beginning through, and because of, Jesus Christ. Even you. New beginnings are at the heart of the Father’s plan for His children. This is the church of new beginnings! This is the church of fresh starts!”

I’ve learned of unique blessings that come from gathering together.

While there were some meaningful aspects of worshiping at home during the COVID lockdown, I came to better understand how much we gain from being with one another — especially as we hear each other testify of Jesus Christ.

Fully engaging in the gospel includes gathering, partaking of the sacrament and worshiping alongside faithful brothers and sisters.

There is real power in coming together and having our hearts knit in unity.

It is a blessing to belong to a community striving to make the world a better place as we follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.

I couldn’t begin to count the many good deeds and acts of kindness offered by members of our congregation to neighbors, our community and strangers around the world.

I have seen a glimpse of how Heavenly Father sees His children.

I have learned and can testify to you that God loves you individually, more than you can possibly imagine. We are each a beloved son or daughter of God.

Lastly, I have learned that the Lord will take us where we are.

He wants us to continually improve, line upon line, as we follow Him and make Him our priority, having an eye single to His glory.

I know that Jesus Christ is our Savior and Redeemer.

We are blessed in so many ways. I pray that more people will turn to Jesus Christ, love their neighbors and become peacemakers. He is the way.

_________

Issues of Faith is a rotating column by religious leaders on the North Olympic Peninsula. Bishop Jason Bringhurst is the leader of the Mount Pleasant Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Port Angeles, ComeUntoChrist.org. His email is jasonbring@gmail.com.