Berry-growing classes planned on Saturdays

PORT ANGELES — Master gardeners Jeanette Stehr-Green and Audreen Williams will present the 2026 Homegrown Berry series on Saturdays beginning Feb. 28.

The free series will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of each month through Oct. 28.

Classes will be at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and demonstrations will be at the Lazy J Tree Farm, 225 Gehrke Road, Port Angeles.

According to the master gardeners, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries are a popular addition to home gardens on the Olympic Peninsula due to the mild winters and relatively cool summers.

Berries suffer from few diseases or pests, become productive quickly and, with proper care, can produce fruit for many years.

Participants will learn how to select berry varieties suited to the North Olympic Peninsula and specific micro-climates, identify and prepare a planting site, appropriate depth and spacing of plants, and care for berry plants to ensure a good harvest.

Stehr-Green and Williams are both berry enthusiasts and have completed Oregon State University’s online course, “Pruning and Training of Berries.”

Stehr-Green also completed the university’s online Blueberry School.

Due to limited space, pre-registration at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/berryseries is required.

The course schedule includes:

• Pruning Dormant Berries, Feb. 28, at Lazy J Farm.

• Growing Blueberries in the Home Garden, March 28, at Dungeness River Nature Center.

• Selection, Planting and Spacing of Different Berry Types, April 25, at Lazy J Farm.

• Growing Strawberries in the Home Garden, May 30, at Dungeness River Nature Center.

• Midsummer Pruning and Trellising of Berries, July 25, at Lazy J Farm.

• Growing Raspberries in the Home Garden, Aug. 29, at Dungeness River Nature Center.

• Growing Blackberries in the Home Garden, Sept. 26, at Dungeness River Nature Center.

• Fall and Winter Berry Care, Oct. 24, at Dungeness River Nature Center.

