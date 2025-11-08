LETTER: Thoughtful trade policy

For decades, the strength of American manufacturing has been built on open access to global markets and the steady reduction of trade barriers.

U.S. industries have thrived by exporting goods around the world, supported by carefully negotiated trade agreements that created stable, predictable conditions for production and commerce.

These relationships took years, sometimes decades, to build, and they have allowed American companies to grow, innovate and remain competitive on a global scale.

To suddenly impose sweeping tariffs on our trading partners threatens to undo much of that progress overnight.

Manufacturing in the United States depends heavily on imported materials and components. When tariffs raise the cost of those imports, production costs climb sharply.

The higher cost of doing business is then passed on to consumers through increased prices, adding fuel to inflation at a time when families are already struggling to make ends meet.

Additionally, American labor costs, while reflecting our higher standard of living, are already much greater than those in many competing nations.

Without access to affordable imported materials or competitive export markets, “Made in the USA” goods will inevitably become substantially more expensive, driving down demand and squeezing profits for manufacturers.

Trade policy should protect American interests, not punish American industry.

Thoughtful, cooperative trade strategies, rather than sudden, broad tariffs, are essential to maintaining the competitiveness and vitality of U.S. manufacturing in the modern global economy.

Brian Berry

Sequim