Ukrainian women’s folk band to play in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND — Yagódy will perform at the Palindrome at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Ukrainian women’s folk band will play at Eaglemount Wine and Cider, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 to $50 per person at www.tickettailor.com/events/kmlx/2018850.

Yagódy, which formed in 2016, is composed of Zoriana Dybovska, Vasylyna Voloshyn, Tetiana Voitiv and accordionist Nadiia Parashchuk. They will be joined by drummer Teimyraz Gogitidze.

The group performs and sometimes reinterprets Ukrainian folk songs while wearing traditional costumes.

Yagódy released its self-titled debut album in 2020, introducing the world to renditions of Ukrainian, Bulgarian and Serbian folk songs.

For more information, visit www.yagody.org.