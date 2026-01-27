Studio Bob to host amateur comedy night

PORT ANGELES — Lara Starcevich will host Amateur Comedy Night at 7 p.m. Friday.

The open mic event will welcome people 21 and older to watch or perform at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are available at the door on a pay-what-makes-you-happy basis.

Jesse Ahmann, a cellist with the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra and bass player, will provide impromptu jazz interludes during the show.

For more information or to sign up for a five-minute performance slot, email Starcevich at laras@pencol.edu.