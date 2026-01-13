Sorin to present first Yard and Garden series lecture

PORT TOWNSEND — Marni Sorin will present “Growing Practices for a Resilient Edible Garden” at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Sorin’s discussion will be part of the 2026 Yard and Garden lecture series in Erickson Hall at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

Sorin is a garden educator at the Tilth Alliance, caregiver for the Good Shepherd Center Learning Garden and a small-scale organic gardener. She has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Washington and a certificate in education for environment and community from IslandWood.

The presentation will end with a Q&A session. Master gardener plant clinicians also will be on hand to answer gardening questions.

Tickets for all six lectures are $75 per person at http://2026yardandgarden.eventbrite.com. Single-lecture tickets are $15. Tickets also may be purchased at the door for $20 each.

Future speakers in the series include:

• Kathleen Wolf, Jan. 24, “Rooted in Research: How Urban Forests Sustain Us.”

• Lisa Taylor, Jan. 31, “Designing for Drought: Waterwise Designs with Native Plants.”

• Steve Hampton, Feb. 7, “Backyard Sanctuaries: Gardening for Birds and Biodiversity.”

• Jenny Glass, Feb. 14, “Working with Nature: Smarter, Safer Pest Management.”

Ticket sales support Jefferson County Master Gardener programs.

For more information, visit www.jcmgf.org.