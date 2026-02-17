GatheringPlace to host art exhibit this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND — GatheringPlace will present “Art from the Heart” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The free benefit art exhibition and auction will be at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St., Port Townsend.

The exhibit will showcase artwork created by GatheringPlace participants alongside pieces from local artists.

Many of the works will be available for sale, although some will be reserved for auction beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.

GatheringPlace provides a place for those with disabilities to gather with their peers and grow as individuals, building self-respect and meaningful lives.

Many of the program’s participants are working at local businesses.

Purchases from the exhibit and its associated auction will help fund for a new building for GatheringPlace.

For more information, visit www.gppt.org.