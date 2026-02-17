GatheringPlace to host art exhibit this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND — GatheringPlace will present “Art from the Heart” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The free benefit art exhibition and auction will be at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St., Port Townsend.

The exhibit will showcase artwork created by GatheringPlace participants alongside pieces from local artists.

Many of the works will be available for sale, although some will be reserved for auction beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.

GatheringPlace provides a place for those with disabilities to gather with their peers and grow as individuals, building self-respect and meaningful lives.

Many of the program’s participants are working at local businesses.

Purchases from the exhibit and its associated auction will help fund for a new building for GatheringPlace.

For more information, visit www.gppt.org.

Previous
Flying Karamazov Brothers to host debut show at Field Hall

More in Entertainment

Port Angeles-born James Garlick will be the featured artist in Saturday’s Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra concert. (Alex Bodi Hallett/Sattva Photo)
Port Angeles-born soloist to rejoin symphony orchestra

James Garlick will play Barber’s Concerto for Violin

Henry Florschutz Glacier Bay National Park will be the topic of the presentation by Henry Florschutz when he kicks off the Traveler’s Journal series on Thursday.
Traveler’s Journal series to begin Thursday at Dungeness River Nature Center

Donations will help fund Olympic Discovery Trail projects

Artist in residence to speak at Studium Generale lecture series

Sara Deren will address the Studium Generale lecture series… Continue reading

Flying Karamazov Brothers to host debut show at Field Hall

The Flying Karamazov Brothers will debut their new show,… Continue reading

GatheringPlace to host art exhibit this weekend

GatheringPlace will present “Art from the Heart” from 10… Continue reading

Music performances set for Peninsula this weekend

Art, music performances and a museum tour highlight this weekend’s entertainment options… Continue reading

Iain McArthur, the painter of “A Solemn Question,” will discuss portraiture during a meeting of the Port Ludlow Art League on Wednesday.
Painter to be featured at Port Ludlow Art League meeting

Iain McArthur will discuss portraiture at 1 p.m. Wednesday… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Jefferson County Wedding Show

Tickets are on sale for the Jefferson County Wedding… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Olympic Nature Experience fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for “Left Coast Hootenanny: A Semi-Flannel… Continue reading

Art submissions to be accepted for show at Studio Bob

The Olympic Peninsula Art Association is accepting art for… Continue reading

Tickets on sale for Ghostlight Productions’ gala fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for Ghostlight Productions’ gala fundraiser.… Continue reading

Authors to provide readings at Studium Generale lecture series

The Studium Generale lecture series will present “Salmon, Cedar,… Continue reading