English-style concertina band to perform at Finnriver

Squeezebox Rebellion, from left, Rolf Vegdahl, Annie Benson, Otto Smith, Jeff Hammond and Bill Wood, will host an English concertina showcase on Sunday at Finnriver Farm and Cidery in Chimacum.

CHIMACUM — Squeezebox Rebellion will present a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The English-style concertina band will perform at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

There will be a $5 cover charge.

The Olympic Peninsula band is modeled after bands that were more common in England, where the English system concertina was patented by Sir Charles Wheatstone in 1836.

The band has four players, and friends occasionally join in. They mainly use two sizes of English concertinas with a total range 5½ octaves.

The showcase also will include Autumn Child, a mainly Irish and American music band that features an English concertina along with guitar and fiddle; Stefan et al., bringing together players of the closely related Anglo-style concertina; and Home Made Music, featuring Otto and Kristin presenting some violin and concertina duets.

The public is invited to an open jam and warmup for all instrumentalists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.