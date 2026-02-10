Authors to provide readings at Studium Generale lecture series

PORT ANGELES — The Studium Generale lecture series will present “Salmon, Cedar, Rock and Rain” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will be at the Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd., and online at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

The program will feature readings from “Salmon, Cedar, Rock & Rain” by contributing authors Jamie Valdez, Loni Grinnell Greninger, Maria Parker Pascu and Tim McNulty.

The presentation will be followed by a reception at the ʔaʔk̓ʷustəƞáwt̓xʷ House of Learning, Peninsula College Longhouse.

Future presentations in the series include:

• Feb. 19 — A presentation from Sara Deren, Peninsula College Artist-in-Residence.

• Feb. 26 — “The Plight of a Woman” by Helen Masvikeni.

• March 5 — “What We Talk About When We Talk About Empathy” by Janet Lucas.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.