Auditions set for spring production at Peninsula College

PORT ANGELES — Marissa Meek and Lara Starcevich will conduct auditions for an upcoming production of “She Kills Monsters” from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9-10.

The play will be staged by Peninsula College’s drama department March 6-14 with shows at the Little Theater on the college’s Port Angeles campus as well as a performance at Field Arts & Events Hall.

“She Kills Monsters,” written by Qui Nguyen, is based on the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons.

Anyone older than 16 may audition for the play. Students enrolled in the college’s Beginning Acting classes will be involved in the production either as actors or theater techs.

Meek and Starcevich will be casting actors for 11 roles, a narrator and an ensemble for various non-speaking roles.

Cold readings will be available; no monologue is necessary.

They also will be looking for stagehands and for technical roles for operating lights, sound, projections, costumes, props and monster creation.

For more information, email Starcevich at laras@pencol.edu or visit www.pencol.edu.

Studio Bob accepting submissions for annual art show

