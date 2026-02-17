Trial set for April in Gold Rush theft cases

PORT ANGELES — Co-defendants in cases related to multiple counts of alleged theft and writing bounced checks at a Sequim precious metals business now have joint trial and hearing dates.

Kurt Miller, who made his first appearance in Clallam County Superior Court on Jan. 6 and his employee Kimberly Stober, who previously appeared on Jan. 23, are set to have a 10-day trial begin on April 13.

A joint status hearing was set for 9 a.m. March 13.

Judge Simon Barnhart read Miller’s charges in court on Feb. 6 and defense attorney John Hayden pleaded not guilty for Miller, who requested a court-appointed attorney.

Miller faces 40 felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly taking various amounts from customers at Gold Rush Jewelry and Coin, 425 E. Washington St. Suite 3, for unfulfilled or unfinished services, and writing more than $60,000 in checks with insufficient funds available.

Sequim police estimate that Miller and Stober took more than $132,000.

The charges include nine counts of first-degree theft, seven counts of second-degree theft, five counts of third-degree theft, 14 counts of unlawful issuance of a check greater than $750 and five counts of unlawful issuance of a check equal to or less than $750.

Court documents state there are 24 individuals or couples who allegedly lost money or services at Gold Rush in the court cases.

For the charges, Miller could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Stober pleaded not guilty on Jan. 23 through defense attorney William Payne to 12 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree theft and five counts of unlawful issuance of a bank check for greater than $750.

She could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

State Attorney General Nick Brown’s office is prosecuting the case with alleged charges occurring from September 2022 through August 2024 during which Miller and Stober allegedly bought, sold or consigned precious metals and took in jewelry for repair. In most instances, they would buy precious metals and jewelry using three different Wells Fargo accounts with insufficient funds, according to court documents.

A search warrant was served at the business in August2024 after months of customer complaints of services not being rendered or checks having insufficient funds, the Sequim Police Department reported.

The Attorney General’s office took over prosecuting the cases after the warrant was served.

Attorney Kerry Warner said on Feb. 6 that Stober’s trial was originally set for five days, and she asked them to schedule the trial to be the same as Miller’s for 10 days.

Miller did not appear at his first court appearance on Jan. 23 as representatives from Brown’s office said a summons may have only been sent to his physical address and not his mailing address.

The Sequim Police Department issued the summons to him in person on Jan. 27, Warner said in court on Feb. 6.

Both Miller and Stober have been released on their own recognizance so long as they meet various criteria, including continued court appearances.

Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.