Sheriff’s Office cautions public on high-THC products

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to three separate incidents last week involving individuals who were experiencing behavioral health crises.

In each case, the individual posed a danger to themselves or others and engaged in significant criminal activity, including extensive property damage and injuries to deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said.

All three individuals were detained and were either booked into the Clallam County Jail or sent for evaluation and treatment under the Involuntary Treatment Act, the agency said.

Information obtained during the investigations revealed that each individual had consumed high-potency THC cannabis concentrates, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Recent studies from 2024 and 2025 show a growing, evidence-based correlation between high-potency THC products and increased rates of psychosis, paranoia and violent or erratic behavior, particularly among adolescents and young adults, the agency said. Research indicates daily users in the 18-34 age group are nearly twice as likely to engage in violent behavior compared to non-users.

Today’s cannabis products are significantly more potent than in previous decades, the Sheriff’s Office said, with THC levels having tripled over the past 25 years. High-potency products disrupt brain systems responsible for judgment, impulse control and emotional regulation, increasing the likelihood of behavioral crises.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are experiencing an increase in crisis calls related to acute intoxication and cannabis-induced psychosis. These incidents present challenges for both public safety and emergency response, particularly given the lack of reliable roadside testing for active THC impairment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The agency encouraged the public to use caution with high-THC cannabis products and recognize the potential impacts the substances can have on individual health and public safety.

Previous
Trial for stabbing to be reset

More in Crime

Sheriff’s Office cautions public on high-THC products

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies responded to three separate incidents… Continue reading

Trial for stabbing to be reset

Couple faces multiple charges in carjacking

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two men in separate incidents

Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to two incidents over… Continue reading

PA man gets 11 1/2 years in shooting

Jury found Lester guilty of attempted murder

Aaron Fisher, left, appears in Clallam County Superior Court on Jan. 9 with his attorney Lane Wolfley at a hearing during which his trial was confirmed to begin on Jan. 26. He has been charged with second-degree murder. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Murder trial is set for Jan. 26

Bank robbery trial to be reset for future date

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles assisted with the arrest of Justin Cox last June after he allegedly shot at officers and bystanders as he was sheltering inside a home. On Dec. 22, he received an order for civil commitment for inpatient psychiatric treatment. (Emily Matthiessen/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim man sent to state hospital

Charges could be refiled in Carlsborg standoff case

Cole Douglas, who was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to the March 2025 hit and run that seriously injured Sequim middle-schooler Colton Dufour, listens to Judge Elizabeth Stanley as Colton’s mother, Cherie Tachell, seated several rows back, smiles at her son just minutes before Douglas was taken into custody to begin serving a 12-month jail sentence. Seated beside them is victims advocate Molly Ramsey, who works in the Clallam County prosecuting attorney’s office and read a victim’s impact statement to the court during hearing. (Clallam County Superior Court)
Sequim man gets 1 year in hit-and-run

Teenager was seriously injured in March collision

Judge orders mental exam

Arraignment in murder case reset for late January

Couple investigated for identify theft, fraud

A Sequim couple has been arrested following an investigation… Continue reading

Jury selection Monday in child abuse case

Infant was found to have 11 fractures, including ribs, leg

Murder suspect returns to court

Charges refiled in his mother’s death

Montana man arrested three times in Clallam County in December

A 37-year-old Montana man was arrested three times last… Continue reading