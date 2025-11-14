Port Angeles woman sentenced to drug alternative

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles woman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison after she pleaded guilty in two cases that were resolved together.

Makyla R. Cleveland, 31, was sentenced to a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) on Nov. 5 in Clallam County Superior Court. She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both fentanyl and heroin, and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Cleveland will be under state Department of Corrections supervision for 6½ months following her prison sentence, the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) stated in a news release.

The case began on April 14, when OPNET helped the Port Angeles Police Department with a search warrant on an unrelated case at Cleveland’s residence in the 700 block of E. Lopez Avenue.

While securing the residence for the search, OPNET detectives observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in the residence, according to the news release.

Detectives obtained a separate search warrant to investigate possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, OPNET said.

The search revealed about 266 grams of methamphetamine, about 200 grams of fentanyl and about 28 grams of herion, OPNET said.

Detectives also located multiple scales, used and unused baggies, cash in small denominations and two firearms.

One firearm belonged to Cleveland and the other belonged to an associate, OPNET said.

The charge of rendering criminal assistance came from an unrelated robbery case in Port Angeles, OPNET said.