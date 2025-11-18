Port Angeles man is dead following shooting

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man who exchanged gunfire with multiple Port Angeles Police Department officers on Monday has died, law enforcement agencies said.

The man’s identity was not confirmed by PAPD officials, and the Clallam County coroner’s office declined to release his name, citing an open investigation.

The man, who was wanted on a federal U.S. Marshal’s warrant for assault, was shot in the vicinity of West Ninth and South E streets following a foot pursuit and after he displayed and pointed a gun, according to a joint news release from PAPD and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Three PAPD officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in an officer-involved shooting, Port Angeles Deputy Police Chief Jason Viada said Tuesday.

The incident began Sunday when sheriff’s deputies were contacted with community safety concerns regarding the man’s behavior. They told deputies the man had a criminal history, had relapsed into drug use and was in possession of a handgun, according to the news release.

Deputies then learned about the arrest warrant and an investigation showed the man was prohibited from possessing a firearm. Information also showed he was a violent crime suspect, according to the news release, and that prompted them to request assistance from the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (ONPET) to locate the man.

About 1 p.m. Monday, OPNET detectives found the man walking on 10th Street between F and G streets on the west side of Port Angeles. When uniformed PAPD officers tried to make contact, the man attempted to evade them, according to the press release.

“At least two officers tried to position themselves to use a Taser, even though they could see that the guy had a gun,” Viada said. “And then an officer attempted to use K-9, and an officer made at least two attempts to get a less-lethal launcher,” such as a 40mm sponge round, he added.

“They attempted rapport building, verbal commands, and this went on and on,” Viada said. “They really tried. They did that for as long as they could.”

Ultimately, the man fled on foot and fired at the officers, who returned fire, according to the news release.

“After the shooting occurred, officers rendered medical aid to the subject and secured the subject’s handgun as evidence,” the news release stated. “Port Angeles Fire Department Paramedics took over care and administered advanced life support.”

The man was transported to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles and was later pronounced deceased, according to the news release.

The PAPD incident commander notified the state Office of Independent Investigations (OII), which arrived about 4 p.m. and assumed jurisdiction, according to the news release.

The OII eventually will release the names of the involved officers.

Once the investigation is complete, OII will release a final case report to the public and the case will be forwarded to the Clallam County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review of possible charges.

By state statute, OII is directed to complete its investigations within 120 days or report the reason for the delay to the OII Advisory Board. OII typically provides an update during an investigation, usually at the 60-day point.

________

