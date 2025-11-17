Police: Wanted man shot in pursuit

PORT ANGELES — One person was shot and transported to a hospital following an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon, a Port Angeles Police Department official said.

The man, a suspect wanted on a federal U.S. Marshal’s warrant for assault, was shot by police officers in the vicinity of West Ninth and South E streets following a foot pursuit and after he produced an object, PAPD Deputy Chief Jason Viada said.

“The best information I have at this time is the item he produced was a handgun,” Viada said.

The man’s condition was unknown at 4 p.m. Monday, he added.

“There are no suspects at large and no ongoing danger to the public stemming from this incident,” Viada said.

The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) was working with PAPD and the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office to arrest the suspect when the incident occurred just after 1 p.m., Viada said.

“The Office of Independent Investigations, a new state agency, has already arrived on scene and will be conducting an independent investigation of the incident, which is required by law,” Viada said.

While Viada was not able to confirm the status of suspect, he added the state investigators currently only investigate “where there is a lethal use of force.”

The Office of Independent Investigations began on Dec. 1, 2024, and has an office in Olympia. It has plants to establish an office location in six regions around the state.

Port Angeles is within Region 1, which covers the Olympic Peninsula and all of southwest Washington, including Lewis, Cowlitz, Clark and Skamania counties. Pierce and King counties are in Regions 2 and 3, respectively.

The Office of Independent Investigations (OII) does not determine whether to file charges against an officer involved in a use of deadly force incident. That decision is made by the local prosecuting attorney, the agency said.

There were five cases listed on the OII webpage on Monday, with updates that included the Poulsbo Police Department and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office for an incident that occurred in May.

