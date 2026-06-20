Port Angeles City Council to consider sales tax to pay for police officers

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles City Council is considering approving a sales tax increase to support criminal justice.

During the council’s May 5 meeting, it approved a grant the Port Angeles Police Department received from the Criminal Justice Training Commission in the amount of $785,680 to be used to hire and train four new police officers.

After it expires, the two-year grant will not be funded further, but state House Bill 2015 — which created the grant — gives eligible cities the option to approve a one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax. The revenue generated from the tax would be allocated to criminal justice services.

On Tuesday night, the council heard a presentation from Finance Director Sarina Carrizosa explaining the tax, conducted a first reading of the recommended ordinance which would authorize it, and opened a public hearing on the topic. The public hearing and council deliberation will happen during the council’s July 7 meeting.

If the ordinance to adopt the one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax is adopted by June 30, 2028, the sales tax can be done through council authority, Carrizosa said.

If the ordinance is not adopted by that deadline, the council would have to put the issue on a ballot for voters to determine.

If the council adopts the ordinance during its July 7 meeting, the soonest the sales tax would take effect would be Jan. 1, 2027, Carrizosa said.

The Criminal Justice Training Commission grant will fund 75 percent of the costs associated with four new officers while the city would cover the remaining 25 percent.

“What we’ve done is we’ve totaled what those expenses for the four new officers — that’s personnel costs as well as gear, vehicle needs and any supplies or training that may be needed from those officers — as well as we’ve reduced that amount by the grant funding that we expect to receive,” Carrizosa said.

For the first year of the grant program, the total estimated expenses come to $1,089,200 minus the grant funding of $392,500 for a cost of $696,700, according to the presentation. With $510,000 expected from the criminal justice sales tax, the cost to the city would be $186,700.

For all recurring years, the expenses would be $661,700 minus the grant funding of $392,500 for a cost of $269,200, leaving the city with an extra $240,800.

When taking into account inflationary increases as well as growing needs for training and equipment, the finance department does not expect to have that much extra coming back to the city from the sales tax collection, Carrizosa said.

“Any collection that is in excess of that amount for the additional police officers is recommended to replace planned use of temporary opioid settlement funds,” she said.

The sales tax increase is expected to amount to an average annual increase per household of $20.60, and city visitors would pay the tax as well. If the city included this on a property tax levy, the average annual household increase is estimated to be $49.60, Carrizosa said.

Three people spoke during the public hearing, and all expressed support for the sales tax increase.

“I believe this is a sound and responsible step for the city to take now,” Port Angeles resident Jim Haguewood said. “Public safety is the foundation of a healthy community. The underpinnings of property values supports the stable business climate and shapes whether families, employers and visitors choose to invest and live here.”

Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith, following questions from council, said the department has already hired one new officer and has three more in process.

Facilities plan

Also Tuesday night, the city council closed the public hearing on its 2027-32 Capital Facilities Plan and Transportation Improvement Plan when there were no people in attendance to speak on the matter.

During council discussion, Mayor Kate Dexter addressed the Ediz Hook floating docks.

“I’m going to amend the Ediz Hook boat ramp project to add phase two to identify alternatives to ensure that replaced floating docks are protected,” Dexter said. “So, we’re replacing the docks, but we’re not doing anything to protect them.”

The intention is to remind the council to discuss alternatives for the floating docks in the future, she said.

The project to replace the docks is expected to receive Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds because the docks were damaged during a storm.

“FEMA … is not a big fan of spending a bunch of money and then have that at risk again,” Public Works Director Scott Curtin said. “So we wouldn’t put the exact same thing back with the exact same hazard still existing. So whatever project comes forth, it’s gonna need some assurance that that facility is protected and it’s not gonna require us going back to FEMA in two years, saying, ‘Oops, it got damaged again.’”

Dexter’s project amendment was approved unanimously.

The council also unanimously approved the Capital Facilities Plan and Transportation Improvement Plan.

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Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.