Marysville man sentenced to 13 months for sex crimes

PORT ANGELES — A 64-year-old Marysville man has been sentenced to 13 months in prison after he was convicted of third-degree child rape, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Michael Hill, 64, was sentenced Friday in Clallam County Superior Court. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

The standard range is 12 to 14 months followed by three years of community custody, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The case was overseen by special deputy prosecutor Holly Graham of the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

A 2022 investigation revealed Hill’s pattern of behavior toward the victim starting when she was 6 or 7 years old, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The girl recorded an interview in November 2022 and described incidents in a hot tub and inappropriate touching, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

In December 2021, Hill drove the girl, who was 14 at the time, to a state Department of Natural Resources building on Blyn Mountain, provided her with alcohol and coerced her to remove her clothing. Hill took pictures of the girl and sexually assaulted her, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The girl said Hill provided her with alcohol and marijuana about 10 times while she was between 13 and 15 years old, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

After the interview, the Marysville Police Department executed a search warrant at Hill’s residence on Dec. 1, 2022. Nine cell phones were seized and three were searched with subsequent warrants, two belonging to Hill and one to the girl. The recovered evidence, including photos, supported the girl’s testimony and contradicted Hill’s denials during his interview with law enforcement, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

“This young woman’s strength and resilience in the face of unimaginable trauma have been instrumental in holding her abuser accountable,” Graham stated in a press release. “(Friday’s) sentencing reflects our commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and ensuring justice is served.”

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy said cases like this show a need for criminal justice reform.

“An offender can groom a victim from childhood into their teen years, but under Washington law, the sentence is just over a year in prison,” Kennedy said. “My team takes these charges seriously. Law enforcement takes these seriously and works hard to bring my office good cases. Now we need our Legislature to do the same. Kids should be protected.”