Fire district executes training inside home

A group of Clallam County Fire District 3 firefighters prepare themselves before they go inside the ground floor of a live fire training on March 21. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Firefighter/Paramedic Marquita Espinoza helps ready Firefighter/EMT Cole Smithson for a live fire training session inside the house at Gerhardt Park in Sequim. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Community Paramedic Mark Karjalainen waves from a window as he awaits a training session to begin on March 21. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)

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Firefighters, staff and Explorer Scouts with Clallam County Fire District 3 stand together on March 21 after training all day inside a house within Gerhardt Park in Sequim. Fire Chief Justin Grider said the training is value added for the real-life experience it provides to firefighters. (Jay Cline)

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The two-story Gerhardt Park home was allowed to burn after training sessions all day on March 21. (Jay Cline)

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Large red letters, such as the A for Alpha, help firefighters identify their locations during a live fire exercise. The two-story Gerhardt Park home was allowed to burn after training sessions all day on March 21. (Jay Cline)

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SEQUIM — A house designated as surplus within a Sequim city park was put to good use by Clallam County Fire District 3.

Thirty-five career and volunteer firefighters conducted multiple live fire drills throughout the two-story home within Sequim’s Gerhardt Park on March 21.

Sequim did not receive any bids to move the house at 1610 S. Third Ave. After proper permitting, the city offered the house to the fire district for training purposes.

“These types of trainings are truly valuable to the organization,” Fire Chief Justin Grider said.

“They are such value added. We’ve got firefighters working on our staff that, since they’ve been on, they haven’t had a structure fire to go to.

“They’ve done a lot of medical calls, car crashes, but fires are few and far between, so when we get an acquired structure like this, to put that much realism and that much training behind it, it’s a valuable experience for them.”

Firefighters must participate in live fire training once a year, Grider said, and they typically do that in training container boxes.

“But those are predictable because there’s only so many variables you can learn from those,” he said.

All firefighters conducted a safety walk-through in the house before the training began, including the fire district’s Explorer Scout Post 1003 of high schoolers who conducted their own training there without fire earlier in the week.

Grider said firefighters were divided into teams and didn’t know which of the eight rooms were going to be on fire for each rotation.

They alternated between going upstairs and downstairs for the controlled fires, he said.

Large red letters, such as A for Alpha, were marked on the outside to help firefighters identify their locations.

Marcus Byrne, a first-year candidate with the fire district’s Explorer Scout Post 1003, said he’s wanted to be a firefighter all his life and that helping with the training helped him and others “see things in action.”

Fellow first-year recruit Adoniah Thomas said she’s interested in pursuing a line of work that helps save people’s lives. They received a lot of hands-on experience helping to fill air bottles for firefighters and seeing their procedures to navigate buildings.

“I’m excited to watch them in action,” Byrne said.

City staff said the park is now available to the public following the training.

The home was about 80 years old and formerly owned by Anton “Toni” and Rosa Gerhardt who bought the property in 1973. They agreed to give it to the city in exchange for water services and that it remain a park after their deaths.

Anton, died in 2007 at age 88 and Rosa died in 2013 at age 100.

Sequim agreed in September 2024 to surplus the home and outbuildings as they were deemed unsafe. After an auction for the structures received no bids, the outbuildings were demolished, usable materials were salvaged and the remainder disposed of as solid waste.

The fire district and city agreed to the training exercises at no cost to the fire district last October.

City staff took out various appliances, carpet and cabinets in December, and asbestos was removed in February by a private contractor.

Public outreach is anticipated to begin this spring for a Gerhardt Park Master Plan that staff anticipate completing by the end of the year.

Grider said the partnership between the fire district and the city has been “fantastic” and he thanked them for the donation and opportunity to train.

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Matthew Nash is a reporter with the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is composed of Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. He can be reached by email at matthew.nash@sequimgazette.com.