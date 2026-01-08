Jury selection Monday in child abuse case

Infant was found to have 11 fractures, including ribs, leg

PORT ANGELES — The trial of a Port Angeles man accused of first-degree assault of a child is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday in Clallam County Superior Court.

Sean Allan Englebright was arrested March 13, 2019, on investigation of abusing a 3-month-old infant who was in his care.

The baby’s injuries were severe enough to require transport to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Peninsula Daily News previously reported.

Authorities were alerted after the infant was brought to Olympic Medical Center with a swollen left leg and a facial mark resembling a human bite.

Further examination revealed 11 fractures, including injuries to her ribs and leg, which were determined to have occurred over several weeks.

Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin is leading the case for the state, while attorney John Hayden is representing Englebright.

Clallam County Superior Court Judge Simon Barnhart will preside over the matter.