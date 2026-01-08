Jury selection Monday in child abuse case

Infant was found to have 11 fractures, including ribs, leg

PORT ANGELES — The trial of a Port Angeles man accused of first-degree assault of a child is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Monday in Clallam County Superior Court.

Sean Allan Englebright was arrested March 13, 2019, on investigation of abusing a 3-month-old infant who was in his care.

The baby’s injuries were severe enough to require transport to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Peninsula Daily News previously reported.

Authorities were alerted after the infant was brought to Olympic Medical Center with a swollen left leg and a facial mark resembling a human bite.

Further examination revealed 11 fractures, including injuries to her ribs and leg, which were determined to have occurred over several weeks.

Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michele Devlin is leading the case for the state, while attorney John Hayden is representing Englebright.

Clallam County Superior Court Judge Simon Barnhart will preside over the matter.

Previous
Murder suspect returns to court

More in Crime

Jury selection Monday in child abuse case

Infant was found to have 11 fractures, including ribs, leg

Murder suspect returns to court

Charges refiled in his mother’s death

Montana man arrested three times in Clallam County in December

A 37-year-old Montana man was arrested three times last… Continue reading

Sheriff’s Office warns of payment requests scam related to jail

Multiple scam reports involving fraudulent payment requests have been… Continue reading

Financial scam targeting Peninsula residents, Sheriff’s Office says

North Olympic Peninsula residents have had more than $1… Continue reading

Robbery sentence set for 17 years

Reynolds pleads guilty to multiple charges

Tina Marie Alcorn, right, talks with attorney John Hayden during Alcorn’s first appearance on June 10, 2025, in Clallam County Superior Court after extradition from Arkansas in connection with the 2016 homicide of George Cecil David in Port Angeles. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Woman sentenced in death of woodcarver

Tina Marie Alcorn pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Man gets 10 years for sex crimes

Prison sentence will be subject to review board

Bothell man sentenced to prison for financial crime

A Bothell man has been sentenced to just more… Continue reading

Trial pushed to January for man accused of second-degree murder

New defense attorney says he will need a new investigator

Jury: Man guilty of attempted murder

Sentencing hearing set for next month

Man sentenced to eight months in jail for felony firearms possession

A Diamond Point man has been sentenced to eight… Continue reading