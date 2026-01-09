Couple investigated for identify theft, fraud

PORT ANGELES — A Sequim couple has been arrested following an investigation in a residential burglary and multiple fraudulent financial transactions.

Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Zuspan, 43, and Damien Boneclub, 34, about 5:22 a.m. Wednesday at the Deer Park Rest Area, according to a news release.

Zuspan is being investigated for two counts of first-degree identity theft along with second-degree theft while Boneclub is being investigated for eight counts of first-degree identity theft along with second-degree theft, according to the release. Both were booked into the Clallam County Jail.

Their arrests stem from a call the sheriff’s office on Dec. 4 during which a Sequim woman reported her home had been burglarized, according to the news release.

During the investigation, the woman told Deputy Shailah Wood that she met Zuspan at a local business after Zuspan overheard her speaking with an employee about her husband being in and out of the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Zuspan offered to help around the home and exchanged contact information with the (woman),” the release stated.

A few months later, Zuspan contacted the woman to ask if she still needed assistance and the woman hired Zuspan to help with household chores, the Sheriff’s Office said. Zuspan got her husband, Boneclub, to help, and the two worked inside and outside of the house beginning in September.

Later that month, the Sheriff’s Office said, the woman began noticing items missing from her home. They included firearms, jewelry and a laptop.

Then, in October, the woman discovered an unauthorized charge on her husband’s credit card, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In November, the woman reported her debit card was missing, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“Bank records later showed multiple unauthorized transactions at local businesses including Costco, ARCO, Safeway and others totaling more than $4,700,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

While investigating the case, Wood obtained video surveillance from local businesses which reportedly showed Zuspan and Boneclub using the stolen bank cards to make the unauthorized purchases, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Zuspan and Boneclub were located while deputies Cody Brooks and Trevor Lee were responding to a 911 hang-up call in the Morse Creek area and found the couple inside a vehicle while checking the Deer Park Rest Area, Sheriff’s Office said.